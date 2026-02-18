Pixazo Launches Tracks at AI Impact Summit India 2026, an AI Music Generation Model for Hindi and Punjabi Songs

Pixazo launches Tracks at AI Impact Summit India 2026, an AI model for creating complete Hindi & Punjabi songs, available via API & Playground with free access.

Tracks is a big step forward in making music creation more accessible, local, and culturally meaningful for millions of creators.” — Abhinav Girdhar, Founder & CEO of Pixazo

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pixazo, the generative AI platform for creating high-quality visual and audio content, today announced the launch of Tracks , a new AI music generation model designed to help users create songs in Hindi and Punjabi.Tracks makes it easy for creators, musicians, marketers, and storytellers to generate complete songs, including melody, vocals, and style, in just minutes. The model has been optimized for natural lyric flow, pronunciation, and musical patterns that feel authentic to Indian-language audiences.Along with Hindi and Punjabi, Tracks already supports English and nine other languages. Pixazo also plans to expand further in the next versions by adding support for more Indian regional languages, enabling creators across the country to generate music in their own native tongues.Free Unlimited Access During the Launch PeriodTo celebrate the launch, Pixazo is offering free, unlimited access to Tracks during its introductory period, giving everyone the opportunity to explore its AI song generator at no cost. Availability may evolve as the platform scales.Available via API and Pixazo PlaygroundTracks can be used in two ways: Tracks API — Developers and businesses can integrate the model directly into their own applications, products, or creative workflows.• Pixazo Playground — Anyone can instantly generate songs through Pixazo’s web-based experience with no setup required.Whether deploying Tracks at scale or experimenting creatively, Pixazo makes AI music generation simple and accessible.About PixazoPixazo is a next-generation generative AI platform that enables individuals and businesses to create stunning visuals, videos, and now music using advanced AI models. Pixazo is a brand of Appy Pie LLP, focused on building creator-first tools that make content production faster, easier, and more accessible worldwide.For more information, please visit: https://www.pixazo.ai/

