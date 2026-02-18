Analysis Report on Ready Meals Market Size, Share, and Trends by Product

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The ready meals market has become an essential segment of the food industry, reflecting changing consumer habits and evolving lifestyles. As people seek convenient, quick, and affordable meal options, this market is witnessing impressive growth prospects. Let’s explore the current market size, driving factors, regional dominance, and future trends shaping the ready meals sector.

Expanding Market Size and Strong Growth Trajectory in the Ready Meals Market

The ready meals market has experienced swift growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $200.68 billion in 2025 to $221.38 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. This historical growth stems from urbanization-driven lifestyle shifts, a growing workforce, heightened demand for quick meal solutions, improved cold chain logistics, and greater supermarket and hypermarket reach.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to expand even faster, reaching $333.24 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.8%. Key factors fueling this growth include higher demand for clean-label ready meals, the rise of online food retail channels, a stronger focus on nutrition-balanced options, advances in packaging technology, and the development of premium meal categories. Emerging trends include a preference for convenient ready-to-eat foods, a growing interest in healthier meal options, wider adoption of frozen and chilled products, more portion-controlled formats, and improvements in shelf-life extension.

Understanding the Convenience and Appeal of Ready Meals

Ready meals are known for their convenience, affordability, speed, and pre-portioned nature. These meals come fully prepared and only require reheating before consumption. They offer a hassle-free option for consumers who want complete meals without the need for cooking, making them both economical and practical for everyday use.

Key Drivers Behind the Ready Meals Market Expansion

An important factor driving the ready meals market is the growing consumer awareness of food products with longer shelf lives. Shelf life refers to the duration during which a product remains safe to eat while maintaining its sensory, functional, chemical, and microbiological qualities. Consumers favor ready meals for their extended shelf life, convenience, cost-effectiveness, and quick preparation.

For example, in April 2023, World Technology Ingredients, Inc., a US-based food ingredient manufacturer, highlighted that extending food shelf life could reduce consumer food waste by approximately 50%. Globally, around 2.8 trillion pounds of food are wasted annually, with the United States alone accounting for 80 billion pounds. This rising consciousness about shelf-life extension is playing a significant role in propelling the ready meals market forward.

Dominant Regions and Emerging Growth Hotspots in the Ready Meals Market

In 2025, Western Europe led the ready meals market in terms of size, holding the largest regional share. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The market report covers key geographic areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

