Veteran Brothers Roofing Maintains Perfect 5.0-Star Google Rating in Fort Worth

Fort Worth veteran-owned roofing contractor sustains a flawless customer satisfaction record while serving property owners throughout the DFW Metroplex.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran Brothers Roofing & Restoration , a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business based in Fort Worth, Texas, has maintained a perfect 5.0-star Google rating across all verified customer reviews, a benchmark that places the company among the highest-rated roofing contractors in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.Sustaining a flawless rating over multiple years of active service is statistically uncommon in the roofing industry. According to 2025 benchmarks from Zabble Insights, the median Google rating for construction and trades businesses is 4.75, with even top-performing companies in the 75th percentile averaging 4.9. Veteran Brothers Roofing & Restoration has exceeded that threshold consistently since the company's founding in 2021."Every project starts with a walkthrough and ends with one," said Cameron Schronk, Founder of Veteran Brothers Roofing & Restoration. "We don't close out a job until the homeowner walks the property with us and confirms they're satisfied with every detail, from ridge cap alignment down to the cleanup."The company's review profile reflects a pattern of specific, detailed customer feedback rather than generic praise. Multiple reviewers cite the company's insurance claims assistance as a deciding factor. One Fort Worth homeowner reported that Veteran Brothers Roofing & Restoration identified tens of thousands of dollars in storm damage on a property where the insurance carrier's initial estimate covered only a fraction of the necessary repairs. Other recurring themes across the review portfolio include same-day emergency response, thorough post-installation site cleanup, and consistent communication from project start through final inspection.The achievement carries additional weight given the North Texas roofing market's complexity. Texas recorded more major hail events than any other state in 2024, continuing a three-year trend of elevated storm activity across the region. The June 1, 2025, hailstorm dropped stones measuring up to three inches in diameter across the DFW Metroplex, damaging thousands of residential and commercial roofs in Tarrant County and surrounding areas. A 2024 BrightLocal survey found that 35% of homeowners now rank online reviews as their top factor when selecting a roofing contractor, up from 30% in 2022.Beyond Google, Veteran Brothers Roofing & Restoration holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, where it has been accredited since July 2021, along with strong ratings on HomeAdvisor and other review platforms. In early 2026, the company earned GAF Master Elite certification, a designation held by only two percent of roofing contractors nationwide. That certification requires verified customer satisfaction metrics, A+ BBB standing, minimum seven years of operational history, and ongoing factory training.Founded by disabled veteran Cameron Schronk, Veteran Brothers Roofing & Restoration in Fort Worth, TX employs disabled veterans throughout its operations and holds designation as both a Veteran-Owned Small Business and a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). The company specializes in metal and standing seam roofing, stone coated steel, TPO, asphalt shingles, and tile installations across Tarrant, Dallas, Denton, Collin, and surrounding counties. All installations carry a 10-year workmanship warranty, exceeding the typical 1-to-5-year coverage standard among most roofing contractors.Property owners in the DFW Metroplex can schedule a free roof inspection by visiting veteranbros.com.About Veteran Brothers Roofing & Restoration Veteran Brothers Roofing and Restoration is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business providing residential and commercial roofing services throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Founded in 2021 by disabled veteran Cameron Schronk, the company specializes in roof installation, storm damage restoration, emergency repairs, and insurance claim assistance. The company operates from locations in Fort Worth and Weatherford, Texas, serving Tarrant, Dallas, Denton, Collin, and Parker counties.###Media ContactVeteran Brothers Roofing & RestorationAddress: 5310 N Tarrant Pkwy #128, Fort Worth, TX 76137Phone: (817) 875-9834Website: https://veteranbros.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.