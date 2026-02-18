Account-Based Marketing Demand Orchestration Tech Market to Grow at 16.4% CAGR Through 2030, Driven by B2B Digital Shift

The Business Research Company

TBRC's Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Demand Orchestration Technology Platform Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The account-based marketing (ABM) demand orchestration technology platform market is gaining considerable momentum as businesses increasingly seek tailored marketing solutions to engage high-value accounts effectively. This sector’s rapid expansion is driven by technological advancements and growing demand for personalized customer interactions. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, regional insights, and future growth prospects for this dynamic market.

Forecasted Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the ABM Demand Orchestration Technology Platform Market

The market for ABM demand orchestration technology platforms has experienced strong growth in recent years and is projected to expand further. It is expected to rise from $5.48 billion in 2025 to $6.36 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. This notable increase in the historical period is linked to the broader adoption of ABM strategies, expansion of B2B digital marketing, integration of CRM and marketing automation platforms (MAP), growing demand for personalization, and increased emphasis on sales enablement.

Looking ahead, the market is poised for even faster growth, anticipated to reach $11.67 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 16.4%. This acceleration will be fueled by innovations such as AI-driven ABM tools, the adoption of predictive analytics, focus on revenue marketing, expansion of omnichannel engagement, and investments in enterprise analytics. Significant trends over the forecast period include personalized account-based campaigns, intent data incorporation, enhanced lead and account scoring techniques, multi-channel demand orchestration, and faster pipeline acceleration.

Understanding the Role and Functionality of ABM Demand Orchestration Technology Platforms

ABM demand orchestration technology platforms serve as integrated software solutions that enable organizations to design, coordinate, and execute highly customized marketing and sales initiatives targeting specific high-value accounts. These platforms bring together data, analytics, and automation to synchronize efforts between marketing, sales, and customer success teams, ensuring alignment around account-based demand generation. By delivering the right message to the appropriate stakeholders within target accounts at the optimal time, these platforms help maximize pipeline development and drive revenue growth.

The Impact of Digital Transformation Initiatives on ABM Demand Orchestration Market Expansion

One of the primary forces propelling the growth of the ABM demand orchestration technology platform market is the surge in digital transformation projects across organizations. Digital transformation involves adopting digital technologies to streamline operations, boost efficiency, and create innovative offerings. The increasing need for modern IT infrastructure and cloud-based capabilities is fueling this trend. ABM demand orchestration platforms facilitate digital transformation by unifying data, insights, and customer engagement across marketing, sales, and customer teams, enabling personalized, scalable, and measurable buyer experiences.

For example, in April 2025, Eurostat, a Luxembourg-based government agency, reported that 13% of businesses in the European Union used artificial intelligence technologies in 2024, up from 8% in 2023. This year-over-year increase illustrates the growing adoption of key digital tools that support broader transformation efforts, which in turn drives demand for advanced ABM platforms.

Which Regions Are Leading and Emerging in the ABM Demand Orchestration Technology Platform Market?

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the ABM demand orchestration technology platform market, demonstrating strong penetration and adoption of these solutions. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period, driven by rising digital marketing activities and technology adoption. The market report covers various key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and opportunities.

