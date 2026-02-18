JH Landscapes Tackles Piedmont Clay Drainage Challenges for Waxhaw, NC Properties

JH Landscapes Logo

Waxhaw landscaper combines custom grading, boulder wall construction, and French drains to solve water management problems linked to the area's dense clay soil.

WAXHAW, NC, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Property owners across the South Charlotte corridor are dealing with a familiar problem each rainy season: standing water, eroded slopes, and saturated yards that remain unusable for days after a storm. The cause, in most cases, traces back to the dense red clay soil that defines North Carolina's Piedmont region. JH Landscapes , a Waxhaw-based landscaping and outdoor construction company, has built a growing share of its project portfolio around solving these drainage and grading issues for residential properties in Union County and surrounding communities. The Piedmont's clay-heavy subsoil is well documented by NC State Cooperative Extension, which notes that newly constructed homes in the region commonly face both soil infertility and physical restrictions created by compaction and improper drainage.Much of the subsoil in the Piedmont has high clay content, and during construction, topsoil is typically stripped away and replaced with compacted fill material that resists water absorption. For homeowners in Waxhaw, where more than 4,700 housing units are currently in the developer pipeline, this means many properties arrive with drainage deficiencies already built into the landscape.Justin Hoskins, President of JH Landscapes in Waxhaw, NC , said his team encounters these conditions on a regular basis. "We start every project with an on-site evaluation of slope, soil density, and water flow patterns before we draw up a single plan. On properties with Piedmont clay, the grading work has to account for how slowly that soil releases moisture, or you end up solving one problem and creating another 20 feet downhill," Hoskins said.The company's drainage approach combines several techniques depending on what each property requires. French drain installations redirect subsurface water away from foundations and low-lying turf areas. Channel drains capture surface runoff along paved zones such as patios, driveways, and walkways. Downspout extensions route gutter discharge away from structures to prevent soil erosion at the foundation line. On properties with elevation changes, custom boulder retaining walls stabilize slopes while also managing the lateral movement of water across grade transitions.That retaining wall work has drawn specific attention in recent customer reviews. One Waxhaw homeowner described how the JH Landscapes crew handled "complex grading and drainage" alongside "custom boulder walls," noting that "they executed every step with precision, care, and professionalism." The company currently holds a 4.8-star rating across 86 Google reviews, with multiple clients referencing drainage and grading results by name.Hoskins founded JH Landscapes in 2019 and incorporated the business as an LLC in 2021. The company operates from its base at 2307 Waxhaw-Marvin Road and employs a team of four, serving 13 communities across North Carolina and South Carolina, including Ballantyne, Marvin, Weddington, Matthews, Indian Trail, and Fort Mill. The BBB has assigned the company an A+ rating based on its operating history.Beyond drainage, JH Landscapes offers landscape design with 3D renderings, hardscaping services including fire pits and outdoor kitchens, and full outdoor construction ranging from deck installations to detached garages and accessory dwelling units. The company schedules new projects within three to four weeks of contract finalization and operates Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.About JH Landscapes JH Landscapes, LLC is a locally owned landscaping, hardscaping, and outdoor construction company headquartered in Waxhaw, NC. Founded by Justin Hoskins in 2019, the company provides residential and commercial outdoor development services throughout the greater Charlotte metro area. Services include landscape design, drainage solutions, grading, retaining walls, patio and deck installation, outdoor lighting, and structural construction. For more information or to schedule a consultation, call (704) 999-0976 or visit www.jhlandscapes.com ###Media ContactJH LandscapesAddress: 2307 Waxhaw-Marvin Rd, Waxhaw, NC 28173Phone: (704) 999-0976Website: https://jhlandscapes.com/

