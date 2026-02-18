TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Special Event at the U.S. Institute of Peace

On Thursday, February 19, 2026, a special event will be hosted at the United States Institute of Peace in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

On Thursday, February 19, 2026, beginning at 12:01 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., the following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

• 23rd Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

On Thursday, February 19, 2026, beginning at 5:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

• 23rd Street from E Street to Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW

• Outbound Theodore Roosevelt Bridge from Constitution Avenue, NW

• Inbound Theodore Roosevelt Bridge to Constitution Avenue, NW

• Constitution Avenue from Henry Bacon Drive to 23rd Street, NW

Inbound traffic on the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge will be diverted to E Street Expressway or Independence Avenue via Potomac River Freeway.

For timely traffic information, please visit x.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.