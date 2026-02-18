The Bagel Market is Projected to Grow to $6.56 Billion by 2030

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bagel market has been drawing increasing attention recently, fueled by changing consumer preferences and lifestyle shifts. As more people seek convenient yet tasty breakfast options, the bagel is carving out a stronger presence globally. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional outlook, and key trends shaping this evolving sector.

Projected Growth Trajectory of the Bagel Market Through 2026

The bagel market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years and is projected to continue this upward momentum. From $4.96 billion in 2025, the market is expected to reach $5.25 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This expansion during the historical period has been driven by the rise of urban bakery consumption, increasing preference for convenient breakfast foods, growth in supermarket bakery sections, the influence of global food cultures, and broader availability of frozen bakery products.

Future Expansion and Trends Anticipated in the Bagel Market

Looking ahead, the bagel market is forecasted to experience sustained growth, reaching $6.57 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.8%. Factors contributing to this growth include rising consumer interest in functional baked goods, expanding online bakery sales, the popularity of clean-label and organic products, a growing demand for premium bakery options, and greater customization of bagel offerings. Noteworthy trends expected to shape the market in the coming years include a surge in health-focused bagel varieties, more gluten-free and protein-enriched products, increasing appeal of artisanal and gourmet bagels, adoption of convenient packaging solutions, and heightened focus on flavor innovation.

What Defines a Bagel and Its Origins

A bagel is a dense, round bread with a characteristic hole in the middle, traditionally boiled before baking to develop a crisp crust. This bread originated within Jewish communities in Poland and has since become a beloved item worldwide. Bagels are commonly enjoyed with toppings such as cream cheese, butter, or smoked salmon, and are available in a variety of flavors including plain, sesame, poppy seed, and everything bagels.

Key Factors Fuelling Growth in the Bagel Market

The demand for quick and convenient breakfast choices is a major factor propelling the bagel market’s expansion. As busy lifestyles push consumers to seek time-saving yet nutritious options, bagels fit perfectly as a ready-to-eat, easy-to-toast, and versatile breakfast item. Their portability and wide range of flavor options also contribute to their appeal. Supporting this trend, data from the United States Department of Agriculture shows that in 2023, U.S. processed food exports reached $36.59 billion, up 1.7% from the previous year, indicating increasing demand for convenient food products like bagels.

Regional Overview of the Bagel Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the bagel market, driven by strong consumer preferences and established retail networks. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to see the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by rising urbanization and changing dietary habits. The market report covers major regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective.

