Perfect Moving Brings Pickup-and-Delivery Storage to Westchester County
A new storage solution eliminates the need for self-storage visits across Westchester County.
Unlike self-storage, the company’s full-service model handles every step of the process, from pickup and inventory to secure storage and scheduled delivery. Customers can store items short-term or long-term without lifting heavy boxes or driving to a facility.
The expansion is backed by Perfect Moving & Storage’s perfect 5.0-star rating based on more than 3,500 customer reviews, earned through consistent service and transparent communication.
To support the Westchester County launch, the company is offering a free first month of storage, along with up to 20% off pickup fees for a limited time, allowing residents to experience the service at a reduced cost.
“People don’t want storage to become another project,” said Rock Katnic, President of Perfect Moving & Storage. “Our full-service storage removes that burden and gives clients flexibility without the usual hassle.”
The service is available for residential and commercial clients and can be used independently or alongside professional moving services.
About Perfect Moving & Storage
Perfect Moving & Storage delivers comprehensive moving and storage services throughout New York and the surrounding region. With thousands of five-star reviews, the company is trusted for dependable service and stress-free solutions.
Ed Eshel
Perfect Moving & Storage
+1 212-607-2721
email us here
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