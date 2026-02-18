The Sparkling Wine Market is projected to grow to USD $30.15 Billion by 2030, expanding at a 5.5% CAGR.

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Sparkling Wine Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The sparkling wine market has been showing consistent growth, driven by evolving consumer preferences and expanding global demand for celebratory beverages. As more people embrace sparkling wine for special occasions and everyday enjoyment, the industry is set to experience continued expansion and innovation in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional trends, and future outlook for this effervescent segment.

Steady Expansion of the Sparkling Wine Market Size

The sparkling wine market has experienced steady growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $23.16 billion in 2025 to $24.32 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. This rise during the historical period is largely fueled by the global surge in wine consumption, the proliferation of on-trade hospitality venues such as bars and restaurants, the growing popularity of sparkling wine as a celebratory drink, increased production of varieties like prosecco and champagne, and the expanding international trade of wine products.

Looking ahead, the sparkling wine market is expected to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $30.15 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.5%. Factors contributing to this optimistic forecast include a rising demand for premium alcoholic beverages, a stronger emphasis on sustainable wine production practices, growth in e-commerce channels for alcohol sales, increasing consumer interest in authentic and artisanal wine experiences, and ongoing innovations in the methods used to produce sparkling wines. Key trends anticipated during this period are the heightened demand for premium and craft sparkling wines, rising popularity of low-alcohol and organic options, growing adoption of environmentally friendly packaging, expansion of direct-to-consumer sales, and an intensified focus on brand distinction through unique experiences.

Understanding Sparkling Wine and Its Production Methods

Sparkling wine is a type of wine characterized by dissolved carbon dioxide that creates its signature bubbles and lively effervescence. It is produced through different fermentation techniques, including the traditional bottle fermentation process famously used for champagne and the tank fermentation method commonly applied to prosecco. These sparkling wines come in diverse styles, ranging from dry to sweet, and enjoy worldwide popularity for their festive appeal.

Rising Popularity of Alcoholic Beverages Supporting Sparkling Wine Growth

One of the main drivers behind the sparkling wine market’s growth is the increasing popularity of alcoholic beverages in general. These drinks, which contain ethanol produced through yeast fermentation or distillation, have gained favor due to innovative flavors and a broad variety of products such as ready-to-drink cocktails and flavored spirits. These options particularly attract younger consumers and those mindful of health, seeking new and exciting drinking experiences. Sparkling wine stands out as a favored choice because of its bubbly, refreshing nature, making it ideal for celebrations and social occasions. Its vibrant effervescence offers a premium and joyful drinking experience that resonates with consumers.

For example, in July 2025, Canada’s Agriculture and Agri-Food Department reported that the food and beverage processing industry remained the country’s largest manufacturing sector in 2024, generating $173.4 billion in goods. This accounted for 20.3% of all manufacturing sales and contributed 1.6% to the national GDP. Exports of processed food and beverage products reached a record $59.8 billion, up 3.8% from the previous year, representing 34.5% of the total production value. These figures highlight how the overall growth in alcoholic beverage consumption is supporting the expansion of markets like sparkling wine.

Europe Leads While Asia-Pacific Shows Rapid Growth Potential

In terms of regional performance, Europe held the largest share of the sparkling wine market in 2025. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis covers key areas such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market dynamics.

