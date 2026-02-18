Trends and Analysis of the Cannabis-Infused Products Market by Application, Industry, and Segment Forecast Through 2030

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cannabis-infused products market has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, driven by shifting regulations and changing consumer attitudes. As more regions legalize cannabis and acceptance grows, the market is set to continue expanding rapidly. Let’s explore the market size, key drivers, regional performance, and emerging trends shaping this vibrant industry.

Market Size and Projected Growth in the Cannabis-Infused Products Market

The cannabis-infused products market has seen significant expansion, with its value expected to rise from $33.62 billion in 2025 to $41.44 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.2%. The historical growth during this period has been fueled by the gradual legalization across various regions, increasing consumer openness toward cannabis items, the broadening of medical cannabis programs, the growth of commercial cannabis cultivation, and the development of specialized retail channels.

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to expand even more dramatically, reaching $94.42 billion by 2030, supported by a CAGR of 22.9%. This surge is largely due to the growing popularity of wellness-oriented cannabis consumption, rising investments in branded cannabis products, the expansion of regulated recreational cannabis markets, a heightened demand for pharmaceutical-grade formulations, and the rise of digital distribution platforms. Key trends expected to influence the market include the broadening of edible and beverage cannabis products, increased use of CBD in wellness-related formulations, a stronger emphasis on product standardization and labeling, adoption of advanced extraction technologies, and diversification in product formats.

Understanding Cannabis-Infused Products and Their Applications

Cannabis-infused products are those containing cannabis or its extracts, made specifically for human consumption or topical application. These items come in multiple forms, such as edibles, topicals, beverages, and inhalables, and are utilized for both recreational enjoyment and wellness purposes. Often, they are promoted for their therapeutic benefits, including pain relief, relaxation, and improved sleep quality.

E-commerce as a Powerful Growth Engine for Cannabis-Infused Products

The rapid rise of e-commerce is poised to significantly boost the cannabis-infused products market. E-commerce involves the buying and selling of goods and services online through various digital platforms, supported by advancements in payment technologies and increasing internet access. The convenience and accessibility offered by e-commerce align well with the growing consumer demand for wellness and alternative health products. Cannabis-infused products benefit from this trend by offering a wide selection that customers can easily purchase and have delivered. For example, in May 2024, the United States Census Bureau reported that U.S. retail e-commerce sales hit $289.2 billion in the first quarter, a 2.1 percent increase from the previous quarter, highlighting the ongoing momentum in online shopping that supports market growth.

Regional Outlook Showing North America Leading the Cannabis-Infused Products Market

In 2025, North America held the position as the largest regional market for cannabis-infused products. The market report encompasses various geographical areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, offering a comprehensive perspective on the global landscape and growth opportunities.

