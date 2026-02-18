The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's The Automated Coating Thickness Measuring Systems Market is Projected to Grow to $1.68 Billion by 2030

Expected to grow to $1.68 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The automated coating thickness measuring systems market is experiencing significant growth as industries increasingly adopt automation and advanced quality control technologies. With rising demand for precise and efficient coating measurements, this market is set to expand steadily over the coming years. Below, we explore the market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and technological trends shaping this sector.

Steady Expansion Forecast in Automated Coating Thickness Measuring Systems Market

The automated coating thickness measuring systems market has demonstrated robust growth recently. It is projected to increase from $1.13 billion in 2025 to $1.22 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This growth during the historical period is largely driven by factors such as the standardization of manufacturing quality, heightened demand for material efficiency, the integration of automation in production lines, early adoption of non-destructive testing, and overall industrial process optimization.

Long-Term Growth Outlook and Emerging Trends in Automated Coating Thickness Measuring Systems

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $1.68 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.4%. This forecasted expansion is supported by the growth of advanced manufacturing sectors, increased investments in smart factories, tighter quality regulations, rising interest in AI-powered inspection solutions, and the need for high-precision coating applications. Key trends anticipated in this period include inline coating thickness measurement technologies, the rise of non-contact inspection systems, the integration of automated quality control, real-time analytics for coatings, and the use of robotic inspection platforms.

Understanding Automated Coating Thickness Measuring Systems and Their Advantages

These systems are highly precise instruments designed to measure coating thickness on various substrates without requiring manual effort. They rely on sophisticated sensors and software to deliver accurate, real-time data, ensuring consistent product quality. By enabling uniform coating application, these systems help manufacturers maintain quality standards, minimize material waste, and enhance efficiency throughout production processes.

Automation’s Role in Boosting Market Growth for Coating Thickness Measurement

The growing emphasis on automation is a major factor propelling the automated coating thickness measuring systems market. Automation involves utilizing machinery and software to perform tasks independently, which improves speed, accuracy, and operational efficiency. Automated coating thickness gauges support these goals by eliminating manual inspection errors, accelerating measurement workflows, and maintaining stringent quality control. For instance, in September 2024, the International Federation of Robotics reported a surge in industrial robot adoption, with over 541,000 units installed globally in 2023 alone. This growth expanded the worldwide active robot count to 4.3 million, a 10% increase, highlighting the ongoing shift toward automated industrial processes that also contribute to the rising demand for these measurement systems.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Hotspots in Automated Coating Thickness Systems

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the automated coating thickness measuring systems market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Other regions covered in the market analysis include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and regional opportunities.

