Famous Cosplayers Interaction Event in Japan: The 2nd Awaji Island COSPLAY “AWACOS” Powered by World Cosplay Summit

AWAJI, JAPAN, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park Anime Theme Park “ Nijigen no Mori ” (Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan) will host the cosplay event “The 2nd Awaji Island COSPLAY -AWACOS- Powered by World Cosplay Summit” on Saturday, February 2026, in cooperation with WCS Co., Ltd., organizer of the World Cosplay Summit, one of the world’s largest cosplay festivals.■ Highlights of the 2nd EditionFor the second edition, the event will feature more interactive programs designed to deepen meet-up among participants.① Special Program for Participants:“The 2nd AWACOS Commemorative Group Photo & Open Meet-up Space”Exclusive Program for ParticipantsA one-day-only commemorative program will be held for AWACOS participants to share memories of the event. An indoor, cosplay-only area will be opened, where guests can relax and meet-up among them in a warm, comfortable space while also enjoying limited collaboration menu items.Venue:Mori no Terrace (indoor space)Program Details:Group Commemorative Photo (from 12:00)A group photo session for all participants will be conducted by an official photographer.Meet-up Event with Guests Cosplayers (12:10 – 12:30)A meet-up session with AWACOS guest cosplayers will be held.Limited capacity / participation free of charge.Meet-up & Rest Area:A warm indoor space will be open all day as a meet-up and rest area, available freely to all particioants.For detailed times and program content, please refer to the official AWACOS website.② Special Guest Cosplayers Who Bring the Event to LifeThree guest cosplayers with extensive experience both in Japan and abroad will join this edition of AWACOS, enjoying the event from the same perspective as the participants.・Mokorosu： https://www.instagram.com/mokorosu/ A cosplayer known for kaiju and anthropomorphized characters, especially original handmade costumes inspired the Godzilla series such as “Shin Godzilla,” “Godzilla Minus One,” and “Mothra.” She has appeared as a guest at the World Cosplay Summit After Party and at overseas events.She has also long responsible for the official costume production for Ibaraki Prefecture-certified VTuber “Ibara Hiyori” engaging in activities that connect regional promotion with cosplay culture.・Salina： https://www.instagram.com/salina_0678/ Japan representative cosplayer for World Cosplay Summit WCS2025. Specializes in special effects makeup and fabrication. At the WCS2024 Japan competition, she received both the Judges’ Special Award and the Costume Award. She is active in a wide range of fields including media appearances, event stage performances, judging, and MC work.・Julipan： https://x.com/xxPinkieSweetxx?lang=ja A cosplayer born in Türkiye and raised in Japan. With experience creating costumes for more than 30 characters, mainly from the “Dragon Quests” series, she has appeared on television programs and taken part in promotional activities at events related to overseas titles, all while balancing cosplay with her professional career.In addition, two special benefits will be offered exclusively to event participants.1. All participants will receive “Nijigen no Mori Light Ticket” (4 attractions, equivalent to ¥13,000), valid for use from March 1 to March 31, 2026, th month following the event.2. With the cooperation of cosplay wig specialty store “Assist Wig,” participants will receive a mini-size “Cleansing Sheet AS.”Even in the winter season, guests can enjoy a comfortable environment where they can share their love for their favorite works. Nijigen no Mori invites you to spend a special day in which each participant is the star.■Overview of “The 2nd Awaji Island COSPLAY – AWACOS - Powered by World Cosplay Summit”For the second edition, multiple ticket types have been prepared so that more guests can fully enjoy “cosplay” itself.In addition to “Cosplayer Ticket” with access to dedicated indoor changing rooms, “Photography / General Tickets” are available for those who wish only to photograph or meet-up with cosplayers.Guests can freely move in and out of each attraction area in Nijigen no Mori, and spend the whole day exploring the endless possibilities of “great nature x immersive worlds x your best costume and makeup.”Event Date:Saturday, February 28, 2026Event Hours:10:00 – 19:00(Changing room hours / photography permitted at the Large Lawn Area)Venue:Nijigen no Mori – Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park Anime Theme Park(2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan)Tickets:Ticket prices vary depending on the purchase date.Advance Tickets (Discounted rates for purchases made from February 16 to 27)-Ticket with Changing Room Access (from 9:30) – for cosplayers ¥4,000 (tax included)-Ticket with Changing Room Access (from 11:30) – for cosplayers ¥4,000 (tax included)-Ticket without Changing Room Access – for photographers and general participants ¥3,500 (tax included)Same-Day Tickets-Ticket with Changing Room Access (from 9:30) – for cosplayers ¥4,800 (tax included)-Ticket with Changing Room Access (from 11:30) – for cosplayers ¥4,800 (tax included)-Ticket without Changing Room Access – for photographers and general participants ¥4,300 (tax included)All tickets include a Nijigen no Mori admission ticket (allows entry into attraction areas only; attraction experiences are not included).Cosplayers who do not use the changing rooms on the day are requested to purchase a “Ticket without Changing Room Access.”GuestsThree leading Japanese cosplayers will join the event as guests:-Mokorosu https://www.instagram.com/mokorosu/ -Salina https://www.instagram.com/salina_0678/ -Julipan https://x.com/xxPinkieSweetxx?lang=ja For details, please refer to the profiles above.Special Program:“The 2nd AWACOS Commemorative Group Photo & AWACOS Meet-Up Event”A special program will be held for participants at “Mori no Terrace”, a restaurant inside Nijigen no Mori.Meet-up SpaceA dedicated meet-up space will be available exclusively for ticketed participants. Guests may freely enter and exit this area, enjoy meet-up with fellow participants, and take breaks in a warm indoor environment.Group Photo & Meet-up with Guest CosplayersAt the designated times, a group photo session with all participants and meet-up with guest cosplayers will be held.Details, including the time schedule for the group photo and meet-up, will be provided separately to ticket holders.Organizer:WCS Co., Ltd.Support:Awaji Island Tourism AssociationCooperation:Nijigen no Mori Co., Ltd.Official Website

