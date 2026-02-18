Nordic Re-Finance acquires 31 Traxx AC1 locomotives from SBB Cargo Switzerland

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nordic Re-Finance has entered into an agreement to acquire 31 Traxx AC1 electric locomotives from the Swiss freight rail operator SBB Cargo Switzerland. The transaction supports Nordic Re-Finance AB’s strategic ambition to expand its portfolio of modern, interoperable electric locomotives serving the European freight rail market.

As part of the transaction, Nordic Re-Finance will assume an existing lease agreement with SBB Cargo International. The locomotives will be leased under a full-service lease agreement, ensuring uninterrupted operational use as well as comprehensive maintenance and technical support. This structure provides continuity, reliability and operational stability for all parties involved.

The Traxx AC1 locomotives are well established in cross-border European freight operations and are known for their reliability and operational flexibility. The acquisition strengthens Nordic Re-Finance’s position as a leading independent owner and financing partner for rolling stock in the European rail sector.

The transaction marks the company’s second fleet acquisition since forming a new partnership with Infranity in March 2025. It follows the purchase of 15 electric locomotives from DBC Scandinavia in December 2025.

Ramon Leisinger, Asset Manager Mainline Locomotives, SBB Cargo Switzerland: “This transaction is in line with our strategy to optimize and focus our locomotive fleet. The divestment provides increased financial and operational flexibility while ensuring a sustainable long-term solution for the locomotives.”

Tobias Gras, Head of Strategic Procurement, SBB Cargo International: “We are pleased to partner with Nordic Re-Finance under a full service leasing structure for our international transport solutions. As lessee and operator, we trust that Nordic Re Finance will ensure the continued availability and reliable operation of the locomotives.”

Thorsten Priebe, CEO at Nordic Re-Finance: “This is a strategically important transaction for us. By combining an attractive locomotive portfolio with a full-service lease agreement, we create immediate value and stable cash flows.”

About Nordic Re-Finance

Founded in 2006, Nordic Re-Finance is the leading Scandinavian lessor of locomotives, with a fleet of c.200 units and a strong presence in the Nordics as well as Switzerland, Poland, and Hungary. Over the past 15 years, Nordic Re-Finance has grown considerably and assembled the largest fleet of highly reliable and price competitive mid-life locomotives. The mission of Nordic Re-Finance is to enable and support the development of rail freight transportation in the context of growing international and national trade volumes, and the need to shift to more efficient and less carbon-intensive modes of transportation. In this respect, Nordic Re-Finance is committed to achieving environmental objectives, by extending the useful life of high-quality machines and equipment and helping its customers transition towards more environmental-friendly fleets, with an increasing portion of electric locomotives in its leasing portfolio.

