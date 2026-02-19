Global Sustainable Seafood Market Report 2026: Business Expansion, Key Development Drivers, and Trends Through 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Sustainable Seafood Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Growing awareness about environmental concerns and ethical consumption has sparked significant interest in sustainable seafood. This market is progressively gaining traction as consumers seek responsible options that safeguard marine life and promote health. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional trends, and future outlook for sustainable seafood.

Sustainable Seafood Market Size Shows Promising Growth Trajectory

The sustainable seafood market has experienced strong expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $16.94 billion in 2025 to $18.01 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This growth during the historical period has been driven by heightened consumer awareness about overfishing, broader adoption of certification programs, increased global seafood trade, more stringent regulatory measures on fisheries, and advancements in aquaculture systems.

Download a free sample of the sustainable seafood market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=23860&type=smp

Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain robust growth, reaching $22.94 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.2%. Factors supporting this growth include rising demand for ethically sourced protein, greater use of digital traceability platforms, more investments in sustainable aquaculture, growing consumer preference for certified seafood, and stronger sustainability commitments from retailers. Key trends anticipated in the coming years involve wider adoption of certified sustainable seafood, increased interest in traceable fish products, expanded use of eco-labeling and transparency tools, the growth of responsible aquaculture, and a sharper focus on supply chain accountability.

Defining Sustainable Seafood and Its Core Principles

Sustainable seafood refers to fish and shellfish harvested through practices that emphasize environmental conservation, economic viability, and social responsibility. The approach prioritizes maintaining healthy fish populations, minimizing damage to marine habitats, and reducing bycatch. The overarching objective is to ensure seafood availability for future generations while protecting ocean ecosystems and supporting the livelihoods of local fishing communities.

View the full sustainable seafood market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sustainable-seafood-global-market-report

Demand for Healthy, Protein-Rich Diets Spurs Market Growth

A key factor propelling the sustainable seafood market is the increasing consumer demand for high-protein and health-conscious diets. These diets emphasize protein-rich, nutrient-dense foods that promote muscle health, sustained energy, and overall wellness. Their popularity is growing because they aid in weight management by enhancing satiety and preserving muscle mass. Sustainable seafood fits perfectly within this framework by offering a lean protein source that is low in saturated fat and rich in omega-3 fatty acids, providing a healthier alternative to red meat.

For instance, in June 2024, the International Food Information Council (IFIC), a US-based non-profit organization, reported that 54% of Americans had followed a specific diet or eating pattern over the past year. Among these individuals, interest in increasing protein intake rose from 59% in 2022 to 67% in 2023, reaching 71% in 2024. Additionally, about half of consumers reported a desire to eat more fresh foods, widely regarded as the healthiest options. This growing inclination towards nutrient-rich, fresh, and protein-packed diets is a significant driver behind the expansion of the sustainable seafood market.

Regional Insights Highlight North America’s Dominance and Europe’s Growth Potential

In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of the sustainable seafood market. However, Europe is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region during the upcoming years. The market analysis covers a broad range of regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market developments.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Sustainable Seafood Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Meat Poultry And Seafood Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/meat-poultry-and-seafood-global-market-report

Syrup Seasoning Oils General Food Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/syrup-seasoning-oils-general-food-global-market-report

Animal And Pet Food Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-and-pet-food-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.