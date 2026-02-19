The Personalized Nutrition and Supplements Market is projected to grow to $24.51 Bn by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 12.8%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Personalized Nutrition And Supplements Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The personalized nutrition and supplements sector is witnessing remarkable expansion as more consumers seek tailored health solutions. Advances in technology and growing awareness about individual wellness are shaping this market’s trajectory, driving innovation and new opportunities. Let’s explore the market size, growth factors, key trends, and regional insights that define this evolving industry.

Personalized Nutrition and Supplements Market Size and Growth Outlook

The personalized nutrition and supplements market has experienced significant growth recently. It is projected to increase from $13.39 billion in 2025 to $15.12 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. This upward trend during the historical period is largely due to heightened consumer health awareness, broader availability of dietary supplements, the rise of digital health platforms, growth in e-commerce nutrition services, and wider acceptance of personalized wellness solutions.

Download a free sample of the personalized nutrition and supplements market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=23791&type=smp

Looking ahead, the market is expected to expand even more rapidly. By 2030, it is forecasted to reach $24.52 billion, growing at a CAGR of 12.8%. Key factors driving this future growth include the increasing integration of genomics in nutrition planning, stronger demand for personalized preventive healthcare, the proliferation of subscription-based nutrition services, greater utilization of wearable health data, and clearer regulatory frameworks surrounding personalized nutrition. Important trends anticipated during this period encompass wider adoption of DNA-based nutrition plans, the rise of AI-powered diet personalization platforms, growing interest in biomarker-driven supplement formulations, expansion of direct-to-consumer personalized nutrition models, and an intensified focus on preventive and holistic wellness.

Understanding Personalized Nutrition and Supplements

Personalized nutrition and supplements refer to a customized approach to health and wellness that adapts dietary guidance and supplement recommendations based on an individual’s distinct traits, such as their genetics, lifestyle, eating patterns, and health objectives. This approach leverages cutting-edge technologies including genetic testing, biomarker evaluation, and AI-driven assessments to enhance health outcomes, reduce the risk of chronic diseases, and improve overall well-being.

View the full personalized nutrition and supplements market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/personalized-nutrition-and-supplements-global-market-report

The Rising Influence of Health Awareness on Market Growth

An increasing focus on health consciousness is a major factor propelling the personalized nutrition and supplements market forward. Health consciousness involves a person’s awareness and proactive effort to maintain and improve their overall health. This trend is intensifying as more people recognize the impact of lifestyle-related illnesses and seek to adopt healthier behaviors to prevent them. Personalized nutrition and supplements fit perfectly within health-conscious lifestyles by offering tailored support aligned with unique wellness goals. This helps individuals optimize their energy, immunity, and general well-being, making healthy living more effective and personalized. For example, in May 2025, a survey by the Pew Research Center found that approximately 52% of Americans consider the healthiness of food a very important factor in their eating choices, highlighting a shift toward more health-focused consumption. This growing health awareness is thus fueling demand for personalized nutrition and supplements.

Key Factors Behind Increasing Health Awareness

The surge in lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and heart conditions has raised public interest in proactive health management. This has encouraged consumers to seek nutrition and supplement solutions that cater specifically to their individual needs rather than generic recommendations. Furthermore, technological advances in genetic and biomarker testing have made personalized nutrition more accessible and credible, reinforcing its appeal among health-conscious buyers.

North America’s Leadership in the Personalized Nutrition and Supplements Market

In 2025, North America was the dominant region for the personalized nutrition and supplements market. The market report also takes into account other significant regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America’s leadership position is supported by factors such as advanced healthcare infrastructure, high consumer awareness, and widespread adoption of digital health technologies that enable personalized wellness solutions.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Personalized Nutrition And Supplements Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Personalized Retail Nutrition And Wellness Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/personalized-retail-nutrition-and-wellness-global-market-report

Complete Nutrition Products Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/complete-nutrition-products-global-market-report

Nutritional Analysis Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nutritional-analysis-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.