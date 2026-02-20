Study Biology in English in Tokyo: TMU’s Fall Admission Program for Global Student Professor Ando Kanae holds containers of Drosophila, fruit flies, used for her research: Professor Okamoto Takashi in the plant lab Professor Ando Kanae, left, and her student Shakila Hiroko Munir in a lab at TMU Shakila Hiroko Munir Tokyo Metropolitan University (TMU)

TOKYO, JAPAN, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine enjoying a fulfilling undergraduate campus life and earning a bachelor’s degree entirely in English right in Tokyo, one of the world’s leading global cities!

Fall 2026 Admission: TMU’s English-Taught Biology Program

Now in its third year, the Fall Admission Program of the Department of Biological Sciences at Tokyo Metropolitan University (TMU) offers international students a world-class biology education in an all-English environment.

TMU also offers generous financial support, including scholarships, to highly motivated and talented students from around the world. Applications for the October 2026 cohort will be accepted from April 8 to April 17.

Complete a Full Biology Degree Entirely in English at TMU

Since 2015, TMU has offered a spring-admission undergraduate degree program in biological sciences that can be completed in English. No Japanese‑language proficiency is required, although students may also choose to take some courses taught in Japanese for credit.

While all-English undergraduate degree programs remain limited in Japan, TMU stands out as one of the few institutions where students can fulfill all graduation requirements in English.

Why Fall Admission Matters for Global Students

In addition to language barriers, Japan has traditionally faced challenges related to differences in the academic calendar. Since most Japanese universities begin the academic year in April, it is difficult for students who have graduated from overseas institutions to enroll without a long waiting period.

With the introduction of the Fall Admission Program in 2024, the Department of Biological Sciences aligned its admissions schedule with the international academic calendar. This shift opened the door to exceptional international students who had previously found it difficult to participate in programs starting in spring.

Interest in the program has steadily increased. In its first year, six students applied, and two students enrolled. The following year, the number of applicants rose to nine, with two students enrolling.

Professor Ando Kanae, who has been closely involved in both the Fall Admission Program and the English‑taught curriculum, highlights the positive results:

“Every student who has enrolled so far is truly outstanding. Recently, we have received many inquiries from all over the world through our website.”

Practical Biology Education from Lab to Field

One of the department’s defining strengths is its hands‑on curriculum. About half of the program consists of laboratory experiments and fieldwork, which allows students to gain practical experience alongside theoretical knowledge.

The curriculum covers a wide variety of subjects, including molecular genetics, plant ecology, environmental microbiology, and animal ecology. This diversity creates an intellectually stimulating environment for highly motivated students with varied academic interests.

The department also emphasizes research communication skills and bioinformatics education, both of which are essential competencies for scientists working internationally.

Pursuing Higher Education in Japan with Strong Financial Support

Shakila Hiroko Munir discovered TMU’s English‑taught biology program with fall admission while searching online. Although she is an Indonesian national, she was born and grew up in Japan, and her father gave her a Japanese middle name.

Fluent in English, Shakila attended the Indonesian school in Tokyo where classes are conducted in Indonesian. When asked how she developed her English proficiency, she explained: “At school, (we had) regular English classes. And I watched English YouTube and movies in English—a lot.”

As the time to apply universities approached, her father hoped she would pursue higher education in Japan. While searching online for universities offering scholarships, Shakila came across TMU’s Fall Admission Program and decided to apply.

“They offer an English program in biological science, which I’m interested in. And they provide scholarships,” she explained why she decided to apply .

Entering University in Fall: A Flexible Path to Research

Shakila said that starting her university studies in October instead of waiting for the traditional April enrollment period was an advantage. She graduated from high school in June 2024 and enrolled in the program’s first cohort that October.

“I like TMU because it is a research‑focused university, providing many biological topics,” she says. Now in her second year, she is taking a wide range of courses as she explores her academic interests and considers future research directions.

She said her days are busy with assignments and added she believes learning at TMU will open the door to her future.

Diversity in the Classroom Fosters Active English Discussion

Until recently, most students enrolling in the spring English‑taught program were Japanese nationals. Professor Ando has observed that the arrival of international students has changed classroom dynamics.

"Even when students are proficient in English, discussions can be quiet if most of the class is Japanese. However, with more international students, they gradually begin to express their opinions more openly. After about a year, their confidence in English discussions becomes apparent.”

She emphasizes that nurturing individuals who can think independently and persuasively articulate ideas in English is essential preparation for competing on the global stage.

Your Gateway to Biological Sciences Education in Japan

TMU is the only comprehensive university established by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, offering world‑class facilities and a distinguished research environment. Under its long-term strategy, it aims to raise the number of international students from the current 536 to around 1,300 by 2035.

Through TMU, Tokyo seeks to nurture biological scientists who can apply the knowledge and skills acquired at TMU to contribute to the development of Tokyo, and the world.

If you are considering studying biological sciences in Japan, choose TMU.

TMU’s Fall Biology Program offers a gateway to studying biological sciences—right in the heart of Tokyo. For admission details, please see this site.

https://www.tmu.ac.jp/extra/download.html?d=assets/files/download/entrance/2026_tayou_syutsuganshikaku_en.pdf

To learn more about the Department of Biological Sciences visit this website.

https://globale.biol.se.tmu.ac.jp/



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.