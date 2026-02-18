Soybean Meal Market Expected to Reach $141.42 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Analysis by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The soybean meal market has become an essential part of the global feed industry, driven by rising demand for protein-rich animal nutrition and evolving agricultural practices. This market's growth reflects broader shifts in livestock farming, sustainability efforts, and changing consumer preferences. Let’s delve into the current market size, key growth drivers, regional trends, and what the future holds for soybean meal.

Current Size and Projected Growth of the Soybean Meal Market

The soybean meal market has experienced significant expansion in recent years. It is forecasted to increase from $105.95 billion in 2025 to $112.31 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This growth during the past period was mainly driven by the expansion of livestock and poultry production, enhanced soybean crushing capacity, rising demand for protein-rich feed, the growth of commercial animal farming, and improvements in feed formulation techniques.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum, reaching $141.43 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.9%. Key factors fueling this future growth include a rising demand for sustainable feed options, increased consumption of aquaculture feeds, wider adoption of plant-based proteins, expansion of organic food production, and stronger global feed supply chains. Additionally, growing trends such as the preference for high-protein animal feed ingredients, higher use of non-GMO and organic soybean meal, expanding industrial and food-grade applications, and a stronger emphasis on traceability and quality standards will shape market dynamics.

Understanding Soybean Meal and Its Uses

Soybean meal is produced as a byproduct of soybean oil extraction, formed after crushing soybeans to separate the oil. It is widely valued as a protein-rich feed ingredient for livestock, poultry, and aquaculture due to its high protein content and presence of essential amino acids. Beyond animal feed, soybean meal also finds applications in human food products and various industrial uses, highlighting its versatility.

Growing Demand for Protein-Rich Animal Feed Boosts the Soybean Meal Market

One of the primary drivers behind the soybean meal market’s expansion is the rising need for protein-dense animal feed. Such feed supports the growth, reproduction, and overall health of livestock and poultry. Factors like a growing global population, increased meat consumption, and the pursuit of efficient livestock production techniques are pushing up demand for these protein-rich feeds. Soybean meal plays a crucial role by offering a high-quality and cost-effective source of protein and essential amino acids necessary for animal development.

Increasing Global Soybean Meal Exports Highlight Demand

The surge in soybean meal demand is evident in export data. For example, in October 2023, the US Foreign Agricultural Service reported that soybean meal exports reached a record high of around 13.2 million metric tons during the 2022/2023 marketing year, valued at nearly $7 billion. Projections for 2023/2024 indicate even higher exports, expected to rise to 13.9 million metric tons. This upward trend reflects the growing international appetite for protein-rich animal feed ingredients like soybean meal.

Asia-Pacific Leads and Accelerates Growth in the Soybean Meal Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific stood out as the largest regional market for soybean meal. Moreover, this region is predicted to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis includes other key regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a well-rounded understanding of global market developments.

