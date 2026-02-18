IoT Managed Services Market Set to Cross US$110.9 Billion by 2033 Amid Industrial and EV Boom

Global IoT managed services market is set to grow from US$52.4Bn in 2026 to US$110.9Bn by 2033, driven by advanced industrial and automotive integration

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global IoT Managed Services Market is projected to be valued at US$52.4 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach US$110.9 billion by 2033, registering a steady CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. The market’s acceleration from a historical 9.6% CAGR reflects a structural shift from simple device connectivity toward integrated, value-driven service ecosystems across manufacturing, automotive, energy, and smart infrastructure sectors.

Growth is primarily fueled by rising enterprise security requirements, rapid industrial digitization, and large-scale government-backed smart infrastructure initiatives. North America leads with a 35% share due to its advanced automotive and EV ecosystem, while East Asia is the fastest-growing region supported by China’s industrial dominance and R&D investments. Security Management remains the leading service segment at 28%, and Industrial & Manufacturing dominates end-user adoption with 25.2% share, driven by global automotive production expansion.

Market Segmentation Analysis

The IoT Managed Services Market is segmented by service type into security management, data management, network management, infrastructure management, and device lifecycle services. Security Management dominates the segment as enterprises increasingly deploy IoT-enabled cameras, smart locks, alarms, and surveillance systems. With 72% of EU enterprises citing security as their primary IoT use case, professional third-party monitoring and cybersecurity services have become indispensable.

Data Management is the fastest-growing service segment, fueled by the immense volume of telemetry generated by billions of IoT endpoints. Organizations are outsourcing analytics, storage, and real-time processing functions to improve operational efficiency. Large enterprises, particularly in Europe, are leveraging IoT-driven data insights to optimize production lines, reduce downtime, and enable predictive maintenance strategies.

By end user, Industrial & Manufacturing leads the IoT Managed Services Market with 25.2% share. The automotive industry alone produces tens of millions of vehicles annually, embedding sensors and telematics that require constant management. Countries such as China, Germany, and India are scaling digital factories, creating sustained demand for managed IoT platforms to ensure uptime and operational efficiency.

The IT & Telecom sector is emerging as the fastest-growing application segment. Expansion of 5G networks, cloud computing infrastructure, and data centers requires environmental monitoring, edge analytics, and secure connectivity management. As telecom networks become the backbone of IoT ecosystems, managed services ensure reliability and scalability across distributed infrastructures.

Regional Insights

North America commands 35% of the IoT Managed Services Market, supported by high-value automotive manufacturing, fleet telematics, and rapid EV adoption. Federal incentives and advanced cloud infrastructure have accelerated IoT service integration, especially in asset tracking, logistics, and smart energy management.

East Asia accounts for 18% share but is growing rapidly due to China’s dominance in global manufacturing and heavy R&D investments in Japan and South Korea. Europe holds 26% of the market, driven by stringent data privacy regulations, sustainability mandates, and smart grid expansion across Germany, France, and Nordic nations.

Market Drivers

Industrial transformation is a primary growth engine for the IoT Managed Services Market. Global automotive production reached 74.6 million units in 2024, with China contributing nearly 23 million units. As production lines integrate robotics, sensors, and predictive analytics, manufacturers increasingly rely on third-party managed services to oversee device connectivity and operational technology layers.

Government-backed digitalization programs also accelerate market demand. Initiatives such as smart cities, intelligent transportation systems, and energy grid modernization require scalable IoT frameworks. Enterprises are transitioning from capital expenditure-heavy infrastructure models to service-based operational models, boosting recurring managed service revenues.

Market Restraints

Despite promising growth, a shortage of skilled IoT professionals presents a significant barrier. Effective IoT management requires expertise in communication protocols, device integration, cybersecurity frameworks, and edge computing architectures. SMEs, in particular, face challenges in onboarding complex IoT systems due to implementation costs and limited technical resources.

Additionally, integration complexity across heterogeneous devices and legacy systems increases deployment timelines. Managing large-scale IoT ecosystems demands standardized interoperability and robust security frameworks, which may delay adoption in cost-sensitive markets.

Market Opportunities

The electrification of transport presents a transformative opportunity. EV charging stations, telematics systems, and battery monitoring platforms require remote monitoring, billing integration, and software updates—core capabilities of IoT managed services. With Germany deploying over 106,000 charging stations and India projecting a US$206 billion EV opportunity by 2030, service providers can tap into high-growth infrastructure segments.

Another opportunity lies in edge computing and 5G-enabled industrial applications. As enterprises shift toward low-latency processing and Industry 4.0 environments, managed service providers can offer real-time analytics, AI-driven condition monitoring, and advanced network orchestration. The convergence of IoT, AI, and 5G technologies is expected to create long-term recurring revenue streams.

Company Insights

The IoT Managed Services Market remains highly competitive and moderately fragmented, featuring both global technology giants and specialized service providers. Leading companies include:

Cognizant

Tech Mahindra

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Oracle

IBM Corporation

Accenture

HCL Technologies Limited

Microsoft Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Google LLC

AT&T Inc.

General Electric Inc.

SAP SE

Intel Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Recent Developments

In November 2025, Arviem AG partnered with Tech Mahindra to develop IoT-enabled supply chain visibility solutions integrating analytics and AI for global logistics optimization.

In June 2025, KORE Group Holdings achieved 20 million IoT connections, reinforcing its leadership in scalable and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Conclusion

The IoT Managed Services Market is evolving from connectivity-focused deployments to integrated, intelligence-driven ecosystems. With a projected valuation of US$110.9 billion by 2033, the market reflects increasing enterprise reliance on outsourced expertise for security, analytics, and infrastructure optimization.

As industrial automation, EV adoption, and smart infrastructure projects expand globally, managed service providers will play a central role in ensuring scalability, security, and operational resilience. The coming decade will redefine IoT as a service-led ecosystem rather than a hardware-driven model, positioning managed services at the core of digital transformation strategies worldwide.

