Saudi Arabia Tire Market Size is Projected To Exhibit Growth Rate 1.16% CAGR During 2026-2034

Saudi Arabia Tire Market

Saudi Arabia tire market hits 23.15 million units in 2025, projected to reach 25.68 million units by 2034 at a 1.16% CAGR through 2034.

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓: 23.15 Million Units𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒: 25.68 Million Units𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒: 1.16%According to IMARC Group's latest research publication, "𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒", The Saudi Arabia tire market size reached 23.15 Million Units in 2025. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach 25.68 Million Units by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 1.16% during 2026-2034.𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐀𝐈 𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭● AI-powered predictive maintenance systems analyze vehicle usage patterns, driving conditions, and tire performance metrics to forecast wear patterns with remarkable precision, enabling fleet operators across Saudi Arabia to optimize tire replacement schedules proactively, extend tire lifecycle, and reduce operational costs significantly through data-driven maintenance strategies.● Machine learning algorithms integrated into tire pressure monitoring systems deliver real-time alerts and performance analytics to logistics companies managing extensive vehicle fleets, helping prevent premature tire failures, optimize fuel consumption, and enhance road safety across the Kingdom's vast highway network and challenging desert environments.● Intelligent inventory management platforms leverage AI to predict regional tire demand patterns based on seasonal factors, vehicle registration trends, and climate conditions, enabling distributors and retailers to maintain optimal stock levels, minimize storage costs, and improve customer service responsiveness across different regions of Saudi Arabia.𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎 𝐢𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 is fundamentally transforming the tire industry by accelerating economic diversification, massive infrastructure development, and automotive sector expansion across the Kingdom. The initiative drives unprecedented demand for tires through mega-projects like NEOM, Red Sea Global, Qiddiya, and The Line that require extensive commercial vehicle fleets, heavy machinery, and specialized transportation equipment across construction, logistics, and tourism sectors. Government-backed initiatives promoting domestic manufacturing capabilities have successfully attracted leading global tire manufacturers to establish production facilities within Saudi Arabia through strategic partnerships and joint ventures, exemplified by collaborations creating state-of-the-art manufacturing plants with investments exceeding hundreds of millions of dollars.𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 & 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:Saudi Arabia's tire market is experiencing sustained growth driven by historic vehicle registration milestones, with the Kingdom surpassing one million new vehicle registrations in a single calendar year for the first time in its automotive history. This unprecedented expansion of the national vehicle fleet creates fundamental demand momentum across both original equipment manufacturer and replacement tire segments, as each new vehicle requires factory-fitted tires initially and subsequent replacement units throughout its operational lifecycle. The passenger car segment dominates market dynamics, led by Toyota registrations exceeding two hundred thousand units, followed by substantial contributions from Hyundai and Kia, reflecting strong consumer preference for reliable, fuel-efficient vehicles suitable for Saudi Arabia's extensive highway network and long-distance travel patterns. The growing popularity of sport utility vehicles, pickup trucks, and off-road capable vehicles creates additional demand for specialized tire products designed to handle both paved highways and challenging desert terrain conditions.The expansion of Saudi Arabia's transportation and logistics sector represents a significant driver of commercial tire demand, with the industry valued at over fifty billion dollars and projected for continued robust growth supporting Vision 2030's economic diversification objectives. The rapid development of e-commerce logistics, with market projections showing exponential growth through the coming decade, requires substantial commercial vehicle fleet investments across last-mile delivery, warehousing operations, and integrated supply chain services. Construction mega-projects including NEOM, Red Sea Global development, Qiddiya entertainment city, and numerous infrastructure initiatives generate intensive demand for trucks, heavy-duty vehicles, construction equipment, and specialized transportation assets that require frequent tire replacements due to challenging operating conditions and high utilization rates. Fleet operators across logistics, construction, and transportation sectors increasingly adopt preventive maintenance programs and planned tire replacement cycles to optimize operational efficiency, minimize costly downtime, and extend overall vehicle reliability, creating consistent demand across commercial tire categories.𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬:𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:● Radial● Bias𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:● OEM● Replacement𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:● Passenger Cars● Light Commercial Vehicles● Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles● Two Wheelers● Off-The-Road (OTR)𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:● Offline● Online𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:● Northern and Central Region● Western Region● Eastern Region● Southern Region𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:● Michelin Group● Bridgestone Corporation● Continental AG● Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company● Sumitomo Corporation● Pirelli & C. S.p.A● Yokohama Rubber Company● Hankook Tire and Technology● Toyo Tire Corporation● Kumho Tire𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭● 𝐅𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company launched its cutting-edge Tire Pressure Monitoring System in Saudi Arabia, integrating digital technology with tire expertise to deliver enhanced fleet management capabilities for logistics and mass transport operators facing the Kingdom's demanding environmental conditions, providing real-time tire performance analytics and predictive maintenance insights.● 𝐌𝐚𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓: Hankook Tire & Technology signed a title sponsorship agreement with Saudi Arabian professional football club Al-Ittihad starting from the season, strengthening brand presence in the Middle Eastern market through strategic alliance with one of the Kingdom's most prestigious sporting institutions, demonstrating growing importance of Saudi Arabia in global tire manufacturers' regional expansion strategies.● 𝐀𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐥 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔: The Public Investment Fund and Pirelli Tyre announced plans to commence production at their joint venture tire manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia, representing a strategic milestone in the Kingdom's automotive sector localization initiatives and demonstrating successful implementation of Vision 2030's industrial development objectives through international partnerships. 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐔𝐬:𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USAEmail: sales@imarcgroup.comTel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800United States: +1-201971-6302

