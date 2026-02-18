Analysis Report on Meat and Bone Meal (MBM) Market Size, Share, and Trends by Product

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The meat and bone meal (MBM) sector has shown consistent growth over recent years, reflecting its increasing importance in animal nutrition. With expanding applications and a rising need for sustainable protein sources, this market is set to continue advancing steadily. Let’s explore the current market size, driving factors, key regions, and future prospects shaping the meat and bone meal industry.

Steady Expansion of the Meat and Bone Meal Market Size

The meat and bone meal market has experienced gradual growth, with its value rising from $6.18 billion in 2025 to $6.44 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. This historic growth is largely linked to the expansion of the meat processing industry, high availability of livestock byproducts, and increasing demand for affordable protein-rich feed. Additionally, a well-established rendering infrastructure and the growing inclusion of MBM in poultry and swine diets have supported this expansion.

Forecasted Growth and Future Market Potential of Meat and Bone Meal

Looking ahead, the MBM market is projected to maintain steady growth, reaching $7.55 billion by 2030 with the same CAGR of 4.1%. This anticipated rise is driven by a growing demand for sustainable feed alternatives and an increased focus on circular economy principles. The expanding use of MBM in aquaculture feed, stricter biosecurity compliance, and innovations in feed formulation also contribute significantly. Key trends expected to influence the market include greater use of MBM in various animal feeds, heightened demand for high-protein ingredients, enhanced byproduct valorization, growth in rendering capabilities, and improved processing and safety measures.

Understanding Meat and Bone Meal as a Feed Ingredient

Meat and bone meal is a protein-rich animal feed ingredient produced by rendering the leftover parts of livestock and poultry such as bones, flesh, and occasionally blood. The material undergoes heat treatment to eliminate pathogens and reduce moisture content, ensuring safety and quality. MBM serves as an important source of essential amino acids, minerals, and energy, making it valuable particularly in feeds for poultry, swine, and fish due to its nutritional benefits.

Growing Demand for Animal Feed Boosts Meat and Bone Meal Market

The increasing global appetite for animal-derived products like meat, dairy, and eggs is a major factor driving demand for animal feed, which in turn fuels the MBM market. Animal feeds are specially formulated to meet the nutritional needs of livestock and poultry, supporting their growth and productivity. Meat and bone meal is favored for its protein content, mineral supply, and cost-effectiveness, making it a staple ingredient in many feed formulations. For example, according to the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs in July 2024, the total volume of animal feed in the UK grew by 5.9%, rising from 29.3 million metric tons in 2022 to 31.1 million metric tons in 2023. This increase highlights the growing feed demand underpinning the MBM market’s expansion.

Key Regions Leading the Meat and Bone Meal Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the meat and bone meal market, reflecting its mature meat processing and animal feed industries. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by rising livestock production and increasing focus on sustainable feed sources. The MBM market analysis also encompasses regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective.

