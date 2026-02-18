Specialty Fats and Oils Market 2026-2030: Revealing Growth Trends and Recent Updates

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Specialty Fats And Oils Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow from $13.95 billion in 2025 to $15.01 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The specialty fats and oils market has seen significant growth in recent years, driven by various factors related to food production and consumer preferences. This sector is set to continue expanding as demand shifts towards healthier and more sustainable fat options. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping this dynamic industry.

Specialty Fats and Oils Market Size and Growth Forecast

The specialty fats and oils market growth has experienced robust expansion, growing from $13.95 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $15.01 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This growth during the historical period has been fueled by the rise of processed food manufacturing, a booming bakery and confectionery sector, increased use of palm oil alternatives, advances in fat modification technologies, and a growing demand for fats that improve texture in food products.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $21.96 billion by 2030, with an accelerated CAGR of 10.0%. This forecasted surge is driven by a growing preference for healthier fat profiles, the expansion of plant-based food production, a stronger emphasis on the traceability of oil sourcing, innovations in specialty fat formulations, and heightened regulatory scrutiny concerning trans fats. Noteworthy trends expected to define this period include increased demand for clean-label oils and fats, broader adoption of specialty fats in confectionery, rising use of plant-based fat alternatives, development of functional and nutritional oil blends, and a greater focus on sustainable sourcing practices.

Understanding Specialty Oils and Fats

Specialty fats and oils are derived from a variety of natural sources, including coconuts, sunflower seeds, soybeans, rapeseed, palm, as well as other oils such as peanut and olive oil. These oils serve important functional and nutritional roles in various food applications, making them a crucial component in food manufacturing.

Key Factors Propelling Growth in the Specialty Fats and Oils Market

One of the main drivers behind the specialty fats and oils market is the increasing consumption of packaged foods. Packaged foods refer to items that are completely wrapped or sealed to prevent direct contact with the environment, using materials that may be permeable or impermeable. Consumers are gravitating toward low-fat, healthier options and convenient ready-to-eat meals that are tasty and easy to access. Specialty fats and oils used in these packaged foods offer both nutritional benefits and desirable functional properties, which boosts their demand within the market.

For example, in June 2024, reports from the US Department of Agriculture revealed a 5% increase in retail food prices in 2023 compared to the previous year, following an 11.4% rise in 2022. The leading packaged food categories contributing to this revenue growth include rice, pasta, noodles, dairy products, processed meats, and seafood. This trend highlights how the growing consumption of packaged foods is a significant factor driving the specialty fats and oils market.

Geographical Distribution and Market Leadership

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the specialty fats and oils market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period. The market report covers regional insights from Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive understanding of global market dynamics.

