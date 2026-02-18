The Vegan Food Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2026 to 2030, reaching $52.67 billion by 2030

It will grow from $31.09 billion in 2025 to $34.5 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vegan food market sector has witnessed impressive growth recently, driven by shifting consumer habits and an increasing focus on health and sustainability. As more people embrace plant-based diets for ethical and environmental reasons, this market is set to experience significant expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, driving forces, regional outlook, and key trends defining the vegan food industry.

Vegan Food Market Size and Anticipated Growth Trajectory
The vegan food market growth has expanded swiftly over the past few years. It is projected to increase from $31.09 billion in 2025 to $34.5 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. This historical growth has been fueled by the rising numbers of vegetarians and flexitarians, growing health and wellness awareness, the broadening selection of plant-based dairy alternatives, improved availability of vegan products in retail outlets, and increased investment in food innovation.

Looking forward, the market is expected to maintain rapid expansion, reaching $52.67 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 11.2%. Factors supporting this forecast include the growing demand for sustainable eating habits, heightened investment in plant-based food technologies, expanding vegan menu options in the foodservice sector, greater attention to allergen-free product formulations, and the rising prominence of alternative protein sources. Among the prominent trends are increased interest in plant-based protein substitutes, rapid growth in vegan ready-to-eat foods, a focus on clean-label and natural ingredients, expansion of online vegan food retail channels, and advances in replicating the texture and taste of animal-based products.

Defining Vegan Foods and Their Core Principles
Vegan foods are defined by the absence of any animal-derived ingredients or byproducts in their production. The consumption of vegan foods is rooted in ethical considerations, environmental sustainability, and health-conscious choices that reject the exploitation of animals.

Environmental Concerns as a Key Force Behind Vegan Food Market Expansion
Growing awareness about environmental issues is a major factor propelling the vegan food market. Livestock farming—raising animals such as pigs, chickens, cows, and goats—significantly contributes to greenhouse gas emissions. These gases trap heat in the atmosphere, intensifying global warming. The demand for animal meat encourages the expansion of livestock farming practices, which leads to more greenhouse gas emissions. By choosing vegan foods, consumers help reduce the demand for intensive animal farming, thereby supporting a decrease in environmental damage caused by emissions. For example, in July 2023, the UK’s Office for National Statistics reported that 86.5% of adults in Great Britain have altered their lifestyles to address environmental concerns, with 73.6% making some changes and 12.8% implementing major ones. This growing environmental consciousness continues to drive the vegan food market’s growth.

Asia-Pacific to Remain the Dominant Region in the Global Vegan Food Market
In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the vegan food market, followed by Western Europe as the second-largest region. The market report covers several key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a broad view of geographic market dynamics.

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

