Sal and Stephanie Salpietro of ATM UP Honored with Outstanding Service Award at ATMIA U.S. Conference

ATM Universal Processors (ATM UP) Sal Salpietro and Stephanie Salpietro awarded the Outstanding Service Award at the 2026 ATMIA Conference by Lonnie Talbert, CEO of ATMIA

At ATM UP, we believe transparency and service aren’t differentiators, they should be the standard. Hearing that our approach is making a meaningful difference is incredibly rewarding.” — Sal Salpietro

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sal Salpietro and Stephanie Salpietro, Co-Founders of ATM UP , have received the Outstanding Service Award at the recent U.S. conference hosted by ATM Industry Association (ATMIA), recognizing long-term industry impact, excellence in service, leadership in best practices, and measurable results.Together, the Salpietros built ATM UP on transparency and partnership, introducing clear buy-rate pricing and a Client Success Manager model powered by their proprietary ATMRev™ framework. Their service-first approach has transformed ATM processing from a transactional function into a true operational partnership.That commitment has delivered measurable results. Between 2024 and 2025, ATM UP grew from $5 million to $15 million in annual revenue while expanding its processing network from 5,000 to 8,000 ATMs.During the conference, Sal also delivered a keynote address focused on integrity, resilience, and raising service standards across the ATM ecosystem.“I was overwhelmed by the number of operators who came up afterward to thank us for bringing real value back to the industry,” said Sal Salpietro. “At ATM UP, we believe transparency and service aren’t differentiators, they should be the standard. Hearing that our approach is making a meaningful difference is incredibly rewarding.”Further demonstrating their commitment to the broader ATM community, ATM UP announced its sponsorship of ATMIA’s annual advocacy trip to Washington, D.C., encouraging operators and their families to attend and support access-to-cash legislation and industry representation at the national level.“From the beginning, our mission has been to build lasting relationships rooted in trust and accountability,” added Stephanie Salpietro. “This award reflects not only our team’s work, but the operators who partner with us and share that vision.”The Outstanding Service Award honors leaders whose dedication and innovation create lasting, tangible progress across the ATM industry. Through measurable growth, advocacy, and a service-driven philosophy, Sal and Stephanie Salpietro continue to elevate the standard for ATM processing partnerships.About ATM UPATM UP is one of America's fastest-growing ATM Independent Service Operators (ISO), co-founded by industry veteran Sal Salpietro and his wife, Stephanie Salpietro, in 2008, With over 8,000 terminals nationwide, ATM UP processes transactions for major national brands including Hilton, Hyatt, and Marriott, and serves on government relations committees advocating for equal access to cash, operator rights and fair banking practices. The company is known for its transparent pricing, superior service, and proprietary ATMRev™ business optimization model. Learn more at atm-up.com.

