Circadian Health and AlohaCare Offer New Heart Health Monitoring Services

Remote Monitoring Results Show Marked Decreases in Hospitalization & ER Visits

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AlohaCare and Circadian Health announce the successful launch of Circadian’s first Virtual Care Program in Hawaiʻi for members diagnosed with “heart failure.” The term heart failure is used to describe the most severe form of heart disease, making it difficult for the heart to pump effectively. From August to December 2025, the program yielded impressive results – 127 members enrolled, 81 fully onboarded and 39 Emergency Department visits/ hospitalizations avoided for 16 participants.In the U.S. and Hawaii, heart disease continues to be the number one cause of death. AlohaCare members diagnosed with stage* B, C or D heart failure qualify to receive personalized remote monitoring, giving members an additional layer of support for what can be a challenging medical condition. Circadian collaborates closely with each enrollee’s local healthcare provider and AlohaCare’s Population Health Department staff to achieve timely interventions and coordinated care.Because a smartphone or app is not needed, more members can enroll and manage their health from home. The program provides cellular enabled devices such as blood pressure monitors, weight scales, and pulse oximeters. Once the equipment arrives at a member’s home, Circadian’s specialty team assigned to AlohaCare members closely monitors real time readings around the clock. The team can offer guidance whenever readings deviate from individual baselines established during the first two weeks of monitoring. To support participants, Circadian provides an 808-customer service number staffed by nurses and culturally competent clinical navigators who enhance engagement with Hawaiʻi’s diverse communities.“Circadian’s innovative program is a great example of how AlohaCare works with specialized partners to respond to our members’ diverse needs,” said AlohaCare CEO Francoise Culley-Trotman. “Heart disease patients, their families and caregivers have so much to cope with that the assistance we offer needs to be easy, individualized and helpful. Seeing the initial results, we are optimistic about the benefits this virtual care model will bring.”“Circadian Health is honored to partner with AlohaCare to bring advanced heart failure monitoring to communities across Hawaiʻi,” said Gregg Kimmer, Chief Executive Officer of Circadian Health. “Far too many communities in America still struggle to reach the specialty care they urgently need, and Hawaiʻi is no exception. By combining connected devices with a local, culturally attuned care team monitoring participants 24/7, we are giving AlohaCare’s participants more support at home, helping them stay ahead of worsening symptoms and avoid trips to the emergency room or hospital. ER avoided, life continued.”Qualified members are invited to participate. Doctors may also refer a patient to the program. To check eligibility to receive this service or learn more, call 808-900-4470 or visit https://app.circadiancare.com/alohacare *American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association classificationThis stage-based classification system uses letters A to D. It includes a category for people who are at risk of developing heart failure.- Stage A. There are several risk factors for heart failure but no signs or symptoms.- Stage B. There is heart disease but no signs or symptoms of heart failure.- Stage C. There is heart disease and signs or symptoms of heart failure.- Stage D. Advanced heart failure requires specialized treatments.About Circadian Health: Circadian Health is a virtual-first, 50-state provider specializing in cardiometabolic care. Using AI-driven insights, remote monitoring, 24/7 nurse support and virtual specialty care, Circadian delivers high-quality treatment for heart failure, diabetes, COPD, and sleep disorders.About AlohaCare: AlohaCare is a community-led, nonprofit health plan founded in 1994 by Hawaiʻi’s community health centers and Queen Emma Clinics. The nonprofit has provided coverage for QUEST/Medicaid beneficiaries since the inception of the program and is the state’s second largest Medicaid plan. Committed to advancing health equity, AlohaCare’s mission is to support individual wellness and expand access to quality care statewide. For more information, visit alohacare.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.