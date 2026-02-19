Redmond Tech Engineer Disrupts Home Security Market with National Launch of SMART BLINDS®: From Decor to Defense

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gopal Panda, a Computer Science Engineer based in Redmond, Washington, today announced the national expansion of SMART BLINDS LLC. Moving beyond traditional window coverings, the company is launching a specialized digital infrastructure to provide its patent-pending Home Security Solutions to over 3,200 zip codes across the United States.The launch follows the successful registration of the U.S. Trademark "SMART BLINDS" . While the market is currently saturated with decorative, international direct-to-consumer brands, Smart Blinds LLC is pivoting the industry focus from "Decor to Defense." Headquartered at Redmond ,WA, the company combines software-driven precision with a robust "White-Glove" installation network to secure the modern home's perimeter."As an engineer, I view window treatments not as aesthetics, but as the first layer of a home’s physical firewall," said Gopal Panda, Founder and Governor of Smart Blinds LLC. "By securing our Federal Trademark and filing a provisional patent specifically for Home Security Solutions, we are establishing a new standard. Our systems are engineered to offer a protective layer of privacy , emergency support and automated defense that traditional blinds simply cannot provide."The SMART BLINDS"Defense-First" Advantage:Security-Integrated Engineering: Operating under a provisional patent focused on home security, ensuring the blinds act as a functional component of a home’s safety ecosystem.National Deployment: Seamless "White-Glove" professional installation coverage across 3,209 zip codes, ensuring security hardware is calibrated correctly by local experts.Redmond-Based Authority: Full technical operations and R&D are based in Washington State, offering American-made support for high-stakes security environments.Smart Blinds LLC's primary digital storefronts will be SmartBlindsPro.com

