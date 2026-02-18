“NHS talking therapies completely changed my life”: NHS launches major campaign to support millions more people with anxiety

Millions of adults facing debilitating anxiety conditions are missing out on treatment that could help them recover and get back on with their lives the NHS has said, as it launches a major new mental health campaign.

New analysis of NHS data shows that over 670,000 people were treated with NHS talking therapy care last year – nearly 70,000 more than pre-pandemic (12% increase on 2019) – with a record 83,000 accessing employment support through the service in 2025 to help them return to work (20% increase on 2024).

Yet around one in five adults in England (an estimated 9.4 million) are now affected by a common mental health condition – with the NHS’ top mental health doctor warning that millions are still missing out on available support.

In response, the NHS has launched a landmark new campaign urging those facing 6 common anxiety conditions that treatment is available for to come forward for support by self-referring online at nhs.uk/talk.

While conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), social anxiety and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) have a huge impact on people’s daily lives, a new NHS survey of over 2,000 adults found that nearly 3 in 5 (58%) delay seeking treatment and support as they feel the conditions are “not serious enough” – with 1 in 5 (21%) not seeking help at all.

NHS England’s campaign is backed by Eastenders actress Shona McGarty, TOWIE’s Charlie King, and former professional footballer and Professional Footballers’ Association chair, Clarke Carlisle – who are candidly sharing their own experiences to encourage others to come forward.

NHS talking therapies provide people with practical skills and techniques to overcome a range of mental health conditions like OCD, social anxiety disorder, PTSD, panic disorder, body dysmorphic disorder and phobias. Anyone can self-refer online without needing to see their GP or have an already diagnosed mental health condition.

Dr Adrian James, NHS England’s National Medical Director for Mental Health and Neurodiversity said: “While it’s encouraging that thousands more people facing mental health conditions are accessing NHS support than before the pandemic, we know that millions more could benefit from vital NHS talking therapies.

“This landmark new campaign is a critical step to ensuring that everyone struggling with challenging but very common conditions like anxiety and PTSD knows that there is support available to help them get on with their lives again.

“Through proven treatment and support available for free on the NHS, these conditions can be overcome to help people return to work, regain confidence or feel back to their old selves in social situations.

“Our message is clear, if you’re struggling with your mental health, NHS talking therapies are here for you, and you can either self-refer or speak with your local GP practice”.

Jo, 40, a data engineer based in Solihull in the West Midlands, has been treated by NHS talking therapies after living undiagnosed with PTSD for years.

At just 22, Jo received a devastating cancer diagnosis and was given months to live, unless a matching stem cell donor could be found. She began to prepare emotionally for her death – but, against the odds, a donor was found, and she underwent a life-saving transplant. Jo spent her 30s rebuilding herself and moving forward in her life, but her resilience was tested again when her son was born with a rare genetic condition that requires frequent hospital visits and procedures. Constant worry and trying to be “too strong, for too long” eroded her mental health and wiped her out physically.

During one of her son’s appointments, the health visitor noticed that she was particularly stressed and encouraged her to look into NHS talking therapies. A year later Jo reached a breaking point and made the decision to seek help. Initially assuming she had general anxiety, Jo discovered through therapy that she had been living with undiagnosed PTSD for years.

She began eye movement desensitisation and reprocessing therapy – which has completely changed how she approaches life now. Guided by a skilled NHS therapist, she learned to process her unresolved traumatic memories, develop coping mechanisms, and finally understand her reactions. During her therapy, her son underwent a procedure under general anaesthetic, and for the first time, Jo felt calm and able to support him without spiralling. It was the moment she realised: “this is working”.

Jo finished therapy a year ago, and the effects have been transformative. Her sleep has improved dramatically; she no longer wakes exhausted from trauma‑filled dreams and feels more present in her life. She is an avid cyclist and has achieved gold medals in Time Trial and Team Triathlon for Team GB at the World Transplant Games.

Jo said: “Following various health battles that affected me and my son, I tried for a long time to stay strong. I thought I was just anxious, but I was carrying years of unresolved trauma that I had never processed. I never thought that PTSD could happen to me, but it can affect anyone, as life is so unpredictable.

“Therapy has been unbelievable and completely changed my life. I sleep better, worry less, and I finally feel present in my life again. If you feel like you need help, you do. Put your hand up and self-refer to NHS talking therapies as early as you can. I wish I had done it sooner. Time is so precious”.

Anthony, 37, is a Health, Safety, Environment and Quality Manager from Carlisle, who has lived with panic disorder since he was 16.

For 20 years he carried shame, fear and confusion about his symptoms, which he says often mimicked those of a heart attack. He tried to manage it alone, worried that opening up would make him seem weak, and only shared his struggles in his early twenties.

After the loss of his grandmother in 2024 and a particularly stressful period at work, Anthony began experiencing up to 6 panic attacks a day. Supported by his wife and colleagues, he was referred to NHS talking therapies, something he initially resisted as he wasn’t keen on speaking to a stranger. But over 10-12 sessions, he slowly realised how much relief came from putting his experiences into words. Using tools such as keeping a diary and setting clear goals, he began to understand and manage the physical sensations that once overwhelmed him.

Anthony said: “I lived with panic attacks for 20 years, trying to manage it alone, and it impacted every part of my life. The constant worry about when the next panic attack would happen made it really difficult to focus – at work, I couldn’t get through emails or daily tasks, and in my personal life I couldn’t concentrate long enough to read books which was always something that had brought me comfort.

“But NHS talking therapies changed everything – it’s broken a cycle I thought I’d be stuck in forever. I went from having 6 panic attacks a day at its worst, to just 1 or 2 a month now – I finally feel in control again and am able to concentrate for longer periods, so have even started reading again and joined a book club. If you’re struggling, please don’t wait as long as I did. You only get one life, so be brave enough to put yourself first and get the support you deserve”.

In a new survey of 2,002 adults in England, conducted by Censuswide on behalf of the NHS, nearly half of the public said they did not know anything about social anxiety disorder and panic disorder, while two thirds did not know what body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) is.

The survey found that strong misconceptions around conditions persist – with over a third of the public thinking ‘most people are a bit OCD’ and nearly 3 in 10 believe PTSD mainly affects military veterans and 1 in 5 think social anxiety is ‘the same as being shy’.

The latest NHS talking therapies statistics show that the vast majority of patients referred to the service access treatment within 6 weeks, with 88.6% accessing services within 6 weeks of their referral last year.

Also speaking out about the benefits of NHS talking therapies as part of the campaign is Phillip Davis, 41 from Cheshire.

Phillip said: “I struggled with my mental health a lot in the past. But when I was on my own after my divorce, I realised that if I didn’t do something to help myself, I was going to lose my kids. I was probably going to end up in hospital, because I had tried to overdose once at that point. I thought, I can’t survive like this – I knew I needed help, and I didn’t know what to do on my own.

“Every session I’ve had with NHS talking therapies, I’ve walked out feeling at least a little bit better. They don’t tell you what to do, but they help you find ways to deal with things. Sometimes it’s cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), sometimes it’s just a change in outlook — like looking at something from a different angle. It helps massively.

“And after my last round of talking therapies, when I was also going through employment support, they helped build my self-confidence, and I made some big life choices not long after”.

His message to others is: “Get the help that’s there. I know it can be hard to find, especially for blokes. But it is there, and you should take it”.

The NHS campaign will run for 6 weeks ​with adverts showing across TV-on-demand services, online video, radio, digital audio and podcasts, social media and search engines.

NHS talking therapies treatment involves talking to a trained professional in a safe space about your thoughts, feelings and behaviours, and can include methods such as CBT, counselling or guided self-help, depending on the mental health condition.

Latest official statistics, published by NHS England, show that people of working age (16 to 64) are more likely to have a common mental health condition than those aged 75 and over. Prevalence among those aged 16 to 64 was nearly 1 in 4 (22.6%), compared to around 1 in 10 of those aged 75 and over (10.2%).

The new campaign puts a spotlight on 6 common mental health conditions, which are often mistaken or underplayed, and can be treated by NHS talking therapies.

Common symptoms for these conditions include:

frequent obsessive thoughts and compulsive behaviours (OCD)

long-term and overwhelming fear of social situations (social anxiety disorder)

involuntarily and vividly reliving traumatic events in the form of flashbacks or nightmares (PTSD)

having regular and sudden panic attacks, often for no apparent reason (panic disorder)

having an overwhelming and debilitating fear of an object, place, situation, feeling or animal (phobia)

obsessive thoughts and worry about your appearance (body dysmorphic disorder)

Former Eastenders actress, Shona McGarty, said: “I was always a chatty child, but as I got older, everything changed. Around 15, I suddenly became painfully self-aware. I started overthinking, struggling to hold conversations, even though talking was literally part of my job.

“My social anxiety would happen when meeting new people, with colleagues or even at family gatherings. My heart would race, my hands would sweat, and sometimes I thought I might faint. I sometimes pretend to receive a phone call just to leave a social situation. People would say, “Shona’s so shy,” or “she’s so quiet,” and it really hurt.

“I’m worlds away from that level of panic now, because I’ve learned how to deal with it when it shows up. One thing that helps is imagining a little devil on my shoulder. I acknowledge it, and then I answer back: Thank you, but you’re wrong. I’m in control. I’m safe. People aren’t judging me; they’re listening because they want to hear me speak.

“But the biggest help of all has been talking about it. Acknowledging social anxiety instead of fighting it. You’d be amazed at how many people feel the same way. A problem shared really is a problem halved”.

Former professional footballer and mental health campaigner, Clarke Carlisle said: “For over a decade, my PTSD caused me to withdraw not just from the world, but more importantly, from my family. My symptoms would be at their worst over Christmas – I’d experience flashbacks, traumatic memories and racing thoughts, and feared the lead up to December for many years.

“Now, looking at the photo of myself and family celebrating my daughter’s 18th birthday during the festive period means the world to me. This was the first winter where I didn’t experience symptoms of PTSD – but it’s also a moment that simply wouldn’t exist if I hadn’t received treatment for my mental health, allowing me to talk through feelings and getting me to a place where I can spend precious moments with my family again”.

TOWIE’s Charlie King said: “The London Landmarks Half Marathon was a real turning point for me. After months of feeling incredibly low and demotivated because of crippling body dysmorphic disorder (BDD), signing up felt overwhelming, and I genuinely didn’t know if I’d see it through. When my BDD was at its worst, I had become reclusive, I’d hide behind a cap, and sometimes even looking at myself in the mirror when brushing my teeth would send me into a spiral. But through therapy, I’ve come to understand it, understand my thought-patterns and tools to manage it.

“Crossing that finish line was the first time in a long time that I felt proud of myself. Similar to my recovery journey, 13 miles once felt impossible, but taking it step by step showed me that I could keep pushing forward.

“So, I look at this photo, and I can truly appreciate myself. None of this would have been possible without therapy, and I am really proud of taking the first step”.

Media medic, Dr Nighat Arif GP said: “The new NHS poll reveals a worrying ‘blind spot’ in public awareness around many common mental health conditions linked to anxiety. This could mean that people are missing out on treatment because they don’t recognise symptoms, are embarrassed by them, or think they are not serious enough to get help for. If your life, work or relationships are being affected by OCD, phobias, body dysmorphic disorder, social anxiety or PTSD, remember that support is available with NHS talking therapies. It’s free, and your GP can refer you, or you can refer yourself online. You’ll speak to a trained therapist about your thoughts and feelings and learn practical skills and techniques so you can overcome your condition and help get you back to living your life”.

You can find out more and refer yourself for NHS Talking Therapies at nhs.uk/talk.