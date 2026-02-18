The Soft Drink and Ice Market is Projected to Grow to $621.2 Billion by 2030 at a 5% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The soft drink and ice market has experienced steady expansion in recent years, reflecting changing consumer preferences and lifestyle trends. As demand for refreshing beverages and convenient cooling solutions rises, this sector is positioned for continued growth. Let’s explore the market’s current size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and future outlook.

Soft Drink and Ice Market Size and Growth Outlook

The market for soft drinks and ice products market growth has seen consistent growth, with its value projected to increase from $488.25 billion in 2025 to $510.89 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. Growth in the past has been fueled by factors such as the rising consumption of mass-market soft drinks, the expansion of quick service restaurants, wider availability of cold storage infrastructure, strong demand for beverages served on-trade (like bars and restaurants), and the adoption of urban lifestyles.

Looking ahead, the soft drink and ice market is expected to maintain strong momentum, reaching $621.2 billion by 2030, with an anticipated CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Drivers supporting this growth include a growing consumer preference for healthier drink options, increased interest in premium ice products, the development of smart vending and dispensing technologies, greater investment in sustainable packaging, and higher consumption levels in emerging markets. Important trends shaping the market include a rising demand for low-sugar beverages, expanding popularity of packaged ice, a focus on craft and premium soft drink varieties, automation in beverage production, and improved cold beverage distribution systems.

Understanding Soft Drinks and Ice in the Market Context

Soft drinks are carbonated beverages that generally contain sweeteners, flavorings, and sometimes caffeine, making them popular refreshment choices. Ice, which is simply frozen water, complements these drinks by keeping them chilled and enhancing their refreshing qualities. Such beverages and ice products are often enjoyed during social events and gatherings, adding to the overall drinking experience.

Key Factors Fueling Growth in the Soft Drink and Ice Market

The increasing popularity of energy and sports drinks is playing a significant role in propelling this market forward. These beverages are formulated to provide energy boosts and hydration for active individuals. Their growing appeal has led to a higher demand for soft drinks and ice, as many consumers enjoy these drinks either on their own or as mixers alongside other soft drink options. For example, in April 2025, the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), a U.S.-based food science organization, projected that global energy drink sales will rise by 36.7% from 2024 to 2029. This surge clearly demonstrates how the rising acceptance of energy and sports drinks is positively impacting the soft drink and ice market’s expansion.

Dominant Regional Markets for Soft Drink and Ice Products

In 2025, the Asia-Pacific region stood as the largest market for soft drinks and ice products. Western Europe ranked as the second largest in terms of market size. The comprehensive market report covers key geographical areas such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a broad view of global market dynamics.

