The Organic Tea Market is Projected to Reach $2.35 Billion with a 12.8% CAGR by 2030

The Business Research Company's Organic Tea Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow from $1.29 billion in 2025 to $1.45 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The organic tea market is capturing increasing attention worldwide as consumers become more health-conscious and environmentally aware. This sector is on a promising trajectory, driven by evolving preferences and expanding distribution channels. Let’s explore the current market size, influential factors, regional dynamics, and the key trends shaping the future of organic tea.

Market Expansion and Future Outlook for the Organic Tea Market

The organic tea market growth has witnessed strong growth in recent years, rising from $1.29 billion in 2025 to an estimated $1.45 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The historical growth has been supported by wider tea consumption across different regions, increasing consumer awareness of organic beverages, the growth of specialty tea retail outlets, better access to certified organic products, and enhancements in global tea trade infrastructure.

Looking ahead, the organic tea market is expected to expand rapidly, reaching $2.35 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.8%. Key factors driving this growth include an increasing demand for wellness-focused drinks, the surge in online sales of specialty teas, greater adoption of environmentally friendly packaging solutions, a rising interest in herbal and functional tea blends, and deeper penetration into premium beverage categories. Notable market trends in this period will involve heightened demand for premium organic tea varieties, a growing preference for herbal and functional teas, development of sustainable packaging, stronger emphasis on product traceability and certification, and continuous flavor innovation.

Understanding Organic Tea and Its Appeal

Organic tea is cultivated without the use of synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides, or genetically modified organisms (GMOs). The growing and processing methods prioritize environmental sustainability and maintaining soil health. Consumers often perceive organic tea as a healthier choice because it is free from chemical residues, and many believe it offers superior taste and aroma compared to conventionally produced teas.

Health-Driven Demand Boosting the Organic Tea Market

One of the primary forces advancing the organic tea market is the rising consumer demand for organic food products. The benefits attributed to organic foods—including higher nutritional value, non-GMO status, and the absence of synthetic chemicals—significantly contribute to the increased interest in organic tea. For example, in October 2024, the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture (FiBL), a nonprofit based in Switzerland, reported that by the end of 2023, 98.9 million hectares of farmland worldwide were managed organically. This marked a 2.6% increase over 2022 and highlights ongoing growth in organic food production, which in turn propels the organic tea market forward.

Key Regional Players in the Organic Tea Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific dominated the organic tea market as the largest regional segment. Western Europe followed as the second-largest market. The comprehensive market coverage includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, offering a full view of global market dynamics and opportunities.

