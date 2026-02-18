From Shark Tank Pitch to Everyday Dog Gear: The Story of Walkee Paws

Shark Tank Pitch Walkeepaws, leggings for dogs dog boot leggings . boots that stay on dogs .

Walkee Paws expands its Shark Tank-featured line of stay-on dog boot leggings, offering durable, waterproof protection for every walk.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Walkee Paws , a company that makes shoes and gear to protect dogs during walks and outdoor play, has grown a lot since it first appeared on the television show Shark Tank. What started as one simple product to keep dogs’ paws safe has now become a full line of gear that dog owners all over the country trust.This press release tells the story of how Walkee Paws went from a small idea to a company that helps dogs enjoy walks and adventures safely.How Walkee Paws StartedWalkee Paws began in 2018 in New York. The founder wanted to solve a problem that many dog owners face. Regular dog boots often do not stay on, uncomfortable and hard to put on. This makes it difficult for dogs to walk comfortably in rain, snow, mud, and on hot sidewalks.They created a new design that combines boots and leggings into one product, keeping a dog’s paws and lower legs dry and safe. All boots are connected and suspended over the dog’s back, so they stay comfortably in place and you’ll never lose one if it slips off. The over-the-back construction also makes it simple to slip a dog’s paws into the legging sleeves, which is much easier than putting on four separate shoes.The company became famous in 2021 after appearing on Shark Tank. Millions of people saw the product on television. This gave the company a chance to show its idea and grow. Walkee Paws did not just stop at being on the show. The company worked hard to make its products better, reach more customers, and become a well-known brand in dog care.Making Better Products for DogsWalkee Paws is known for making strong and useful dog boots. The newest product, the Deluxe Plus Boot Leggings , uses a material called thermoplastic elastomer or TPE. TPE is very strong, flexible, and completely waterproof. Most dog boots have stitched seams that can let water in or break easily. Walkee Paws’ boots are made in one piece, which keeps them waterproof and durable.The leggings that go with the boots are made from water-resistant fabric. This helps protect a dog’s lower legs from getting wet or muddy. The boots and leggings move naturally with a dog’s legs so walking stays comfortable. The Deluxe Plus boots also have a better fit so dogs of all sizes can wear them without the boots falling off. Walkee Paws also designed the boots to be easier for owners to use. The boots are simple to put on and take off. They have soles that grip the ground so dogs do not slip inside the house or outside. The materials are built to last through many walks, hikes, and outdoor adventures.Dogs and Owners Enjoy Better WalksDog owners often want boots that are comfortable, easy to use, and long-lasting. Ordinary boots can slip off, wear out quickly, or let water in. Walkee Paws solved these problems by connecting boots to leggings. The Deluxe Plus Boot Leggings are waterproof, strong, and flexible. They keep dogs’ paws and legs safe and dry. Owners do not have to worry about boots falling off or replacing them often.Many customers say they notice the difference immediately. Dogs can walk, run, or play in wet or muddy areas without discomfort. Owners say putting the boots on is easier and faster than with other products. These improvements have helped Walkee Paws grow because people see that the products really work.Growing the CompanyAfter Shark Tank, Walkee Paws expanded how it sells products. The company is now available online, in pet stores, and through other retail stores. Many dog owners read reviews or watch videos to learn about the boots before buying them. Reviews often say the boots are durable, comfortable, and useful.The company also uses social media and works with people who share their experiences with the products. This has helped more dog owners learn about Walkee Paws. The company continues to listen to customers and make products that meet their needs.Planning for the FutureWalkee Paws does not plan to stop at just boots. The company is always looking for ways to make new products that help dogs and owners. They test new materials, improve the fit of their products, and work to make them last longer. The company also focuses on using materials that are better for the environment. Long-lasting boots mean fewer products are thrown away, which helps reduce waste.Walkee Paws’ story shows how a simple idea can grow into something big with hard work and smart choices. From a small pitch on television to a product that dogs wear every day, Walkee Paws has shown that listening to customers and focusing on quality can lead to real success.About Walkee PawsWalkee Paws started in 2019 in New York, New York. The company makes boots and gear for dogs to protect their paws and lower legs from hazards like snow, ice, mud, salt, and hot pavement. The boots are connected to leggings to stay on securely and keep dogs comfortable while walking or playing outside. Walkee Paws became widely known after appearing on Shark Tank in 2021. Since then, the company has continued to improve its products and reach more dog owners across the United States.Media ContactEmail: walkeepaws@walkeepaws.comWebsite: https://walkeepaws.com/ Phone: +1 833-727-1994

