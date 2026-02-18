Convoso Taps Veteran Product Leader Ruchi Gupta to Drive the Next Phase of AI-Driven Outbound Innovation

Seasoned product executive with deep AI and CCaaS expertise to guide Convoso platform innovation and scale AI-driven outbound performance

Ruchi's ability to translate complex technology into intuitive, high-impact products will be critical to delivering meaningful outcomes for our customers.” — Bobby Hakimi, CPO and Co-Founder

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Convoso , the AI-powered outbound contact center platform for revenue teams, today announced the appointment of Ruchi Gupta as Senior Vice President of Product, further strengthening the company’s leadership as it continues to innovate and define the future of AI-driven outbound engagement. In this role, Ruchi will lead Convoso’s product strategy and execution, guiding platform innovation, roadmap development, and cross-functional alignment as the company scales its technology to help revenue teams connect more effectively, operate more efficiently, and drive measurable performance gains.Ruchi brings more than 20 years of product leadership at the intersection of technology and customer experience, with deep expertise in helping businesses achieve product-market fit across high-growth sectors including Conversational AI, Generative AI, Agentic AI, CCaaS, and UCaaS. Her experience spans the full product lifecycle—from scaling and modernizing global product portfolios to building entirely new product categories from concept to general availability—along with leading go-to-market initiatives and strategic partnerships that drive adoption and sustainable growth.As Convoso prepares for the upcoming launch of Convoso for Salesforce , Ruchi will help guide the product to market, ensuring customers can access Convoso’s AI-powered outbound capabilities directly within Salesforce to streamline workflows, improve productivity, and drive stronger revenue performance.“Ruchi is a proven product and team builder with a rare combination of technical depth, market intuition, and leadership experience,” said Bobby Hakimi, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Convoso. “As Convoso continues to push the boundaries of AI-powered outbound performance, her ability to translate complex technology into intuitive, high-impact products will be critical to delivering meaningful outcomes for our customers.”Prior to joining Convoso, Ruchi held senior product leadership roles at Kore.ai, Mitel, Five9, and Cisco Systems. At Kore.ai, she was instrumental in launching the AI for Service portfolio, which earned “Leader” recognition from Gartner, Forrester, and Everest Group. Throughout her career, she has built and led high-impact teams across Fortune 500 organizations and founder-led, pre-IPO companies.Ruchi holds a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University.The appointment follows continued momentum for Convoso, including ongoing platform innovation focused on improving contact rates, operational efficiency, and compliance for outbound revenue teams.About ConvosoConvoso is the leading AI-powered contact center platform purpose-built for revenue teams. Trusted by fast-scaling leaders in insurance, financial services, home services, legal, and outsourced contact centers, Convoso helps sales organizations connect faster, convert more, and navigate compliance with confidence.

