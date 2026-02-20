Author, Theologian, and Military Hero Tyrone Clark Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

BEMIDJI, MN, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tyrone Clark is a man with multiple amazing stories to tell. Some are more professional in nature, others more personal. His personal achievements include earning a doctoral degree in Theology and Divinity and volunteering with The Gideons International. Another personal triumph and incredible story is about how he recovered from a near-death-experience and the spiritual revelations that came through when he was in the OR. He has written a series of inspiring books about this called My Journey in Grace. There are four volumes in all. Mr. Clark has also launched a spirit-lifting website featuring Bible passages, analyses, and tips contributed by him and his wife.

Mr. Clark’s professional accomplishments are equally distinguished. He served with distinction in the US Army from 1986 to 2008, after which he transitioned to government service. His career has included positions at the Department of Defense and, most recently, the US Department of Agriculture, where he manages complex administrative functions and contributes to operational efficiency. Due to the sensitive nature of his current role, further details will be available following his retirement this spring.

Throughout his military service, Mr. Clark was stationed internationally in Korea and Turkey, as well as domestically in Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas. His exemplary service earned him numerous commendations, including the prestigious Defense Meritorious Service Medal. He advanced through the ranks from Private to Sergeant First Class, holding progressively responsible positions from platoon leader to base hospital manager. His later assignments focused on statistical analysis and data management. Mr. Clark currently resides in Northern Minnesota at the headwaters of the Mississippi River. He reflects that military service cultivates adaptability and resilience in navigating transitions and unfamiliar environments.

Dr. Clark earned his PhD in theology from Ascend Christian University in 2025 and also has a master’s from The Theological Institute of Florida. He views learning as a sacred, lifelong calling, and his theological studies have deepened his understanding of Scripture and strengthened his walk with Christ. His unwavering faith and values are rooted in his upbringing, where his single mother demonstrated God’s grace and provision while raising numerous siblings, some of whom also answered the call to military service.

Mr. Clark will discuss his career and accomplishments in the upcoming podcast. An even larger part of the conversation will focus on a life-changing spiritual experience. It was a physical health trauma that included a golf ball-sized stone stuck in his urethra and required surgery to save his life and keep his organs from totally shutting down.

“I saw my life from afar! As things went dark, I felt my spirit separate from my body in the room. I heard voices but was unable to open my eyes to see who I was around me. I floated away from my body and felt the presence of the divine. It was one of the most peaceful, serene moments—I was enveloped in God’s love and was not sure I wanted to return to the earthly realm. When I came back, I felt pain. But I also received a profound spiritual revelation that God had more work for me to do. I was being given a second chance—a divine calling to return and share His message with others, to be a vessel of His love and inspire souls toward their own spiritual awakening.”

His renewed faith and burning passion to proclaim the Gospel have taken him in several directions as he answers God’s call on his life. He has authored books that testify to God’s transformative power, devoted himself to ministry work with the Gideons International spreading the Word, and built his website as a platform for sharing Christ’s love. Along with drawing inspiration from Scripture and his personal relationship with the Lord, he recognizes his mother as a faithful servant who modeled Christ-like character and biblical principles. Women, he says, are among God’s greatest blessings.

“God did something truly magnificent when He created women. They embody strength, wisdom, and grace that continually inspire me. Throughout my career, approximately 90% of my supervisors have been women, and I have been blessed by their leadership, insight, and mentorship. Women have always watched over me, guided me, and believed in me, beginning with my mother who exemplified sacrificial love and unwavering faith. I am profoundly grateful for the women who have shaped my path—they have been God’s instruments in my life, teaching me compassion, resilience, and servant leadership. I honor them for their contributions, not just to my journey, but to our communities, our nation, and the Kingdom of God.”

Mr. Clarke notes: as I prepare to retire from government work, I’m excited to deepen my roots in the community I now call home, including serving on the board of the Cass Lake Area Food Shelf—a cause close to my heart. My journey with the Gideons has been deeply fulfilling; I’ve had the honor of serving as both State President and State Chaplain. What touches me most is that two people I’d barely met felt compelled to nominate me for these roles after just a brief encounter. Their faith in me humbled me and reminded me that God works through divine appointments.

We hope that when you listen to his conversation with Jim Masters, something in the story resonates with your own journey and inspires you to embrace the purpose God has for your life.

Close Up Radio recently featured Tyrone Clark in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday February 16th at 4pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-author-theologian-and/id1785721253?i=1000750235088

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-author-theologian-323397973/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/3uVTCbqr4xkKkNyUIQWMLw

For more information about this author, theologian, and military hero, search for his Who's Who profile or visit his website: www.heartbeatofheaven.life

