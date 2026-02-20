Real Estate Agent Maria Scheer of Century 21 Morrison Realty Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

BISMARCK, ND, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maria Scheer is a passionate real estate agent with Century 21 Morrison Realty, proudly serving Bismarck, North Dakota. A North Dakota resident for over 45 years, Maria brings deep local knowledge, a strong sense of community, and a truly personalized approach to every client she serves.

With a solid background in customer service and sales, Maria is known for her clear communication, strong negotiation skills, and genuine dedication to exceeding expectations. Whether working with first-time homebuyers, sellers, or investors, she takes the time to understand her clients’ goals and guide them confidently through every step of the process.

Maria’s warm, down-to-earth approach is what truly sets her apart. She especially enjoys working with buyers because of the close interaction and opportunity to help people find a place they can truly call home—though she loves supporting sellers just as much. Real estate became the perfect fit for Maria because she genuinely enjoys talking with people, helping others, and building lasting relationships. She began her real estate courses in 2022 and earned her license in 2024, building her business from the ground up through hard work, consistency, and trust.

Maria explains how Bismarck is a diverse and growing area, rich in outdoor recreation and natural beauty. From the Missouri River and water sports like jet skiing to hiking, camping, and exploring the Turtle Mountains, the region offers an exceptional quality of life. While North Dakota is known for its cold winters, Maria is quick to point out the area’s beautiful summers, especially from May through September, making it a wonderful place for both singles and families.

The city has also seen a surge in development, with new businesses, housing, and cultural institutions enhancing its appeal. Buyers can find everything from charming homes built in the 1950s and 1960s—perfect for renovation—to stunning new construction homes built by local developers. The market has recently shifted from a buyer’s market to a seller’s market, and with interest rates trending downward, Maria believes it’s an excellent time to buy or sell. Average home prices currently range from $350,000 to $500,000.

For those considering a career in real estate, Maria offers honest advice: work hard, earn people’s respect, and don’t expect instant success. Building a real estate business takes time, dedication, and perseverance—but it’s worth it.

Maria is passionate about improving the public perception of real estate agents. She sees herself as an everyday person—not someone driving luxury cars or selling billion-dollar homes—but a licensed professional who works hard, takes required classes, and earns her commission through service and results. She believes clients should trust their real estate agents, knowing they work tirelessly on their behalf. With Maria, commissions are negotiable, and transparency is always a priority.

When she’s not working, Maria enjoys exploring North Dakota’s landscapes, volunteering, and spending time with family and friends. She is proud to call Bismarck home and feels honored to help others find their dream space.

Close Up Radio recently featured Maria Scheer in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday February 16th at 3pm EST

For more information about our guest, please visit https://findspacewithmaria.com/

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno

