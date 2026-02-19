7 Year Old BBC Blue Peter Gold Badge Winner Publishes Nationwide Children's Anthology

A heartwarming collection of stories and poems written by young authors aged 6-10 celebrating diversity, inclusion and imagination. Jayce Joyce BCyA proudly receives the BBC Blue Peter Gold Badge in recognition of his outstanding work championing early literacy and inclusion. Young authors celebrate the publication of Our Stories, Our World, a powerful collection championing diversity, creativity and children's voices across the UK image 2

Empowering Thousands of Young Writers Across Britain to Share Their Stories.

Our Stories, Our World proves that children from every background have powerful stories to tell. When young voices are heard and celebrated, they inspire a lifelong love of reading and writing.” — Jayce Joyce BCyA

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BBC Blue Peter Gold Badge Winner Jayce Joyce BCyA Publishes First Nationwide Children’s Anthology For World Book Day

BBC Blue Peter Gold Badge recipient and seven-year-old author Jayce Joyce BCyA has traditionally published his groundbreaking children’s anthology, Our Stories, Our World, on February 13, 2026, for World Book Day and the National Year of Reading 2026.

Published by Jayce’s World, the anthology brings together 20 illustrated short stories and poems

written by 20 children aged 6 to 10 from underrepresented backgrounds across the UK. The

collection celebrates diversity, imagination and inclusion, placing children’s voices at the centre of

British children’s literature.

A public launch event will follow on April 11, 2026, at the Library of Birmingham, one of Europe’s

largest public libraries. The event will welcome dignitaries, educators, families and young authors,

with a special unveiling by the Lord Mayor of Birmingham (TBC).

In recognition of Jayce’s impact on literacy and children’s publishing, his BBC Blue Peter Gold

Badge features on the back cover of the anthology, formally acknowledging the achievement

and its direct connection to the book’s mission and values.

Jayce’s work through Books From Children To Children has already reached thousands of young

readers and writers nationwide, providing access to books, creative workshops and educational

resources while encouraging children to see themselves as authors, not just readers.

The launch event may also form part of a Guinness World Record attempt, further underscoring

the national significance and ambition of the project.

Jayce Joyce BCyA said:

“This book shows that children from every background have stories worth sharing. When children

see themselves in books, they fall in love with reading.”

Our Stories, Our World is now available at www.jaycesworld.co.uk, Amazon and mainstream bookshops.

About Jayce Joyce BCyA:

Jayce Joyce BCyA is a 7-year-old multi award-winning author, literacy advocate, philanthropist, and founder of Books From Children To Children. He is the world’s youngest author of multiple

published books simultaneously and has delivered creative writing workshops to thousands of

children, promoted early literacy, diversity and inclusion and donated resources to underprivileged children children in the UK and internationally. His work has been recognised by the House of Lords, BBC

News, ITV News, CBeebies, BBC Blue Peter and the British Mensa.

