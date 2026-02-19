Patientdesk AI Raises $1M Pre-Seed Backed by Y Combinator to Modernize Dental Front Desks

Patientdesk AI, the first patient-aware AI for dental clinics Patientdesk AI Co-founders Emre, San, and Oncel

YC-backed Patientdesk AI expands patient-aware voice AI that verifies insurance in real time and automates dental front desk operations across 60+ clinics.

Patientdesk was built to handle real dental workflows, not just book appointments. Real-time insurance verification and patient awareness are what make the difference.” — Oncel Ozgul, Co-Founder & CEO of Patientdesk AI

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patientdesk AI , a Y Combinator-backed startup building patient-aware AI for dental clinics, announced it has raised a $1 million pre-seed round led by Y Combinator and E2VC.Patientdesk AI is building an AI-powered front desk system designed specifically for dental practices. Unlike generic AI booking tools, Patientdesk handles the full patient intake flow, including answering inbound calls, qualifying patients, booking appointments, verifying insurance in real time during the call, and managing payments and deposits.Dental practices often lose patients before they ever book due to missed calls, delayed insurance checks, and manual front desk workflows. Patientdesk was built to address these operational gaps by acting as a patient-aware AI receptionist that understands both the clinic and the patient context.The platform integrates directly with major dental practice management systems and adapts to how each clinic operates. Before going live, Patientdesk runs an AI audit inside the clinic’s systems to understand scheduling rules, treatment workflows, and how patient data is structured. This allows the AI to handle real-world dental workflows rather than relying on generic scripts.Patientdesk AI is currently live in more than 60 dental clinics across the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. In December, one clinic generated over $350,000 in revenue directly from Patientdesk-managed bookings.A key differentiator of Patientdesk is real-time insurance verification during live patient calls. While most booking tools collect insurance information and require follow-up callbacks, Patientdesk verifies coverage instantly and explains benefits during the call. This reduces patient hesitation and increases confirmed bookings for high-value treatments.The company plans to use the new funding to expand insurance verification capabilities, deepen integrations with dental practice management systems, and scale deployments across larger dental groups and DSOs.Patientdesk AI was founded by Oncel Ozgul, San Koktas, and Emre Kaplaner, a team with experience building AI systems for healthcare and high-volume operational environments. The company is part of the Y Combinator W26 batch.More information is available at https://www.patientdesk.ai

Patientdesk AI (YC W26) | Patient-Aware AI Booking for Dental Clinics

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.