The Organic Coffee Market Demand is projected to attain a value of US $19.35 billion by 2030.

Organic Coffee Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow from $12.05 billion in 2025 to $13.23 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The organic coffee market has been witnessing significant growth recently, fueled by evolving consumer preferences and increased awareness about sustainable farming. As more people seek healthier and environmentally friendly beverage options, the market is set for continued expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, regional insights, and emerging trends shaping the future of organic coffee.

Strong Market Growth Projections for the Organic Coffee Market

The organic coffee market growth has expanded rapidly in recent years. It is projected to grow from $12.05 billion in 2025 to $13.23 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth witnessed during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as the rising popularity of specialty coffee, the growth of café culture worldwide, increasing awareness of the benefits of organic farming, greater availability of certified organic coffee, and improvements in global coffee supply chains.

Looking ahead, the organic coffee market is poised for even stronger growth. By 2030, it is forecasted to reach $19.36 billion with a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. This optimistic outlook is supported by increasing demand for sustainably sourced beverages, expanding premium coffee consumption in emerging markets, greater adoption of blockchain technology for product traceability, growing online sales of specialty coffee, and a rising emphasis on climate-resilient coffee farming. Key trends anticipated to influence the market include a surge in demand for certified organic coffee, a preference for specialty and single-origin varieties, expansion of direct trade and fair trade practices, enhanced transparency and traceability efforts, and an increasing focus on product premiumization.

What Organic Coffee Means in Farming and Production

Organic coffee is defined as coffee cultivated without the use of synthetic chemicals such as pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers. Instead, organic farming relies on natural techniques like organic fertilizers, composting, and crop rotation to maintain soil health and minimize environmental impact. This approach supports sustainability goals and reduces harmful effects on ecosystems compared to conventional coffee farming.

Health Consciousness as a Key Driver of Organic Coffee Demand

One of the main factors driving the organic coffee market is the growing consumer preference for healthy and organic products, which are perceived to offer various health benefits. Organic coffee production strictly avoids synthetic and harmful substances including fertilizers, pesticides, growth hormones, genetic modifications, artificial preservatives, flavors, and colors.

For example, in October 2024, the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture (FiBL), a nonprofit organization based in Switzerland, reported that by the end of 2023, 98.9 million hectares of farmland worldwide were managed organically. This marked a 2.6% increase over 2022 and demonstrated a steady rise in organic agriculture production. Such trends reflect the increasing consumer shift toward organic food and beverages, which is expected to drive the growth of the organic coffee market in the foreseeable future.

Geographical Distribution and Market Leadership in Organic Coffee

In 2025, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of the organic coffee market. Western Europe followed as the second largest region in terms of market size. The organic coffee report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

