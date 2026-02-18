The Ice Cream and Frozen Dessert Market is Projected to Grow to $153.28 Billion by 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow from $111.82 billion in 2025 to $118.33 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ice cream and frozen dessert industry has experienced significant growth recently, driven by changing consumer preferences and expanding retail infrastructure. As this market continues to evolve, it is expected to maintain strong momentum, supported by developments in product innovation and distribution channels. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and trends shaping this sector’s future.

Steady Growth Forecast in the Ice Cream and Frozen Dessert Market

The market for ice cream and frozen desserts market growth has shown impressive growth over the past few years. From $111.82 billion in 2025, it is projected to increase to $118.33 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. This upward trend during the historical period is largely fueled by the expansion of organized retail freezers, higher disposable incomes, urbanization, increasing consumer demand for indulgent treats, and advancements in cold storage technologies.

Download a free sample of the ice cream and frozen dessert market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2045&type=smp

Looking ahead, the ice cream and frozen dessert market is expected to continue its robust expansion, reaching $153.28 billion by 2030 with an accelerated CAGR of 6.7%. Factors contributing to this growth include rising popularity of sugar-free and functional frozen desserts, growth in e-commerce-based frozen food delivery systems, a stronger focus on sustainable packaging, ongoing innovation in texture and formulation, and increasing market penetration in emerging economies. Key trends anticipated during this forecast period involve a surge in demand for premium and artisanal varieties, a growing preference for non-dairy and plant-based options, heightened interest in clean-label ingredients, diversification of flavors and formats, and enhanced digital cold-chain monitoring.

Understanding Ice Cream and Frozen Dessert Products

Ice cream and frozen desserts encompass a range of sweet, chilled products primarily made from dairy or plant-based ingredients. Traditional ice cream is dairy-based, while frozen desserts also include alternatives such as sorbet, gelato, frozen yogurt, and non-dairy versions. These products come in numerous flavors and presentations, offering consumers a wide variety of choices to satisfy different tastes and dietary preferences.

View the full ice cream and frozen dessert market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ice-cream-and-frozen-dessert-global-market-report

The Role of E-commerce in Market Expansion

One of the key factors driving growth in the ice cream and frozen dessert market is the rising influence of e-commerce. Online platforms enable consumers to conveniently explore and purchase a broad selection of frozen treats from home, encouraging impulse buys and repeat orders. For example, in August 2023, data from the United States Census Bureau showed that e-commerce sales increased by 7.5% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, while total retail sales grew by 0.6%. Notably, 15.4% of all retail sales during this quarter were made through online channels. This expanding digital retail landscape is playing a critical role in boosting demand within the ice cream and frozen dessert sector.

Regional Market Overview for Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts

In 2025, Western Europe held the largest share of the global ice cream and frozen dessert market, followed closely by the Asia-Pacific region. The comprehensive market analysis also considers additional areas such as South East Asia, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a global perspective on regional performance and growth opportunities.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Ice Cream Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ice-cream-global-market-report

Non Dairy Ice Cream Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-dairy-ice-cream-global-market-report

Vegan Ice Cream Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vegan-ice-cream-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.