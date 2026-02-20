MVP Lawn Service Announces Statewide Expansion of Lawn Care service in Florida

MVP Lawn Service expands statewide, delivering reliable residential and commercial lawn care and property maintenance across Florida.

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MVP Lawn Service , a trusted provider of residential and commercial lawn care based in Ocala, Florida, has officially announced its expansion of services across the state of Florida. Known for dependable scheduling, hands-on experience, and consistent results, the company is extending its reach to meet growing demand for reliable property maintenance solutions.Founded in Ocala, MVP Lawn Service has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality lawn maintenance, farm maintenance, bush hogging, mulching, hedge trimming, sod installation, tree removal, stump grinding, and full property cleanups. The company’s growth comes after years of steady service throughout Marion County and surrounding areas, where homeowners, landowners, and commercial property managers have relied on the team for consistent, professional results.Florida’s climate presents unique challenges for property owners. Rapid grass growth, heavy seasonal rains, and sandy soil conditions require regular maintenance and knowledgeable care. MVP Lawn Service has developed its service model around these conditions, focusing on proactive scheduling, proper equipment use, and attention to property-specific needs.“Our expansion is driven by demand,” said Tyler Lockhart, Founder and CEO of MVP Lawn Service. “Property owners across Florida are looking for dependable crews that show up on time, communicate clearly, and deliver consistent results. That’s what we’ve built our company around, and we’re excited to bring that same level of service to more communities.”The statewide expansion includes both residential and commercial lawn care services. Homeowners can expect routine mowing, edging, seasonal cleanups, and landscape bed maintenance, while commercial clients and acreage owners will have access to large-scale maintenance, bush hogging, and property clearing services.MVP Lawn Service emphasizes structured service schedules designed to keep properties from becoming overgrown or unmanageable. Rather than offering one-time fixes alone, the company focuses on preventative care that helps lawns remain healthy and visually appealing throughout the year.In addition to standard lawn maintenance, the company also provides property restoration services for overgrown or neglected land. Bush hogging and acreage clearing allow property owners to regain control of unused land, fence lines, and large open areas. These services are especially valuable in Florida’s fast-growing climate, where vegetation can quickly overwhelm properties.The expansion will roll out in phases, allowing the company to maintain service quality while onboarding new service areas. MVP Lawn Service plans to continue investing in professional-grade equipment, staff training, and operational systems to support long-term growth.Customer service remains a central focus as the company expands. Clients can request free quotes, receive transparent pricing, and schedule services through streamlined communication channels. The company’s goal is to remove the uncertainty often associated with lawn care services by providing clear timelines and dependable follow-through.MVP Lawn Service’s statewide expansion reflects both business growth and a continued commitment to serving Florida property owners with practical, results-driven lawn and land maintenance.For more information or to request a free quote, visit MVP Lawn Service online or contact the company directly.

