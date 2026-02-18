ASHE announces winners of 2026 Vista Awards

The American Society for Health Care Engineering Feb. 17 announced the winners of the 2026 Vista Awards, which recognize innovation and collaboration in health care design and construction. Atlantic Health System’s Morristown Medical Center, located in Morristown, N.J., won the 2026 Vista Award for Infrastructure, and UAB Medical West Hospital, located in Bessemer, Ala., won the 2026 Vista Award for New Construction. Both winners will be recognized at the International Summit and Exhibition on Health Facility Planning, Design and Construction, also known as the PDC Summit, which will be held March 8-11 in Houston.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.