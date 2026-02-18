Pet Madness Inc. Announces Strategic Appointment of Jeff Karan as Fractional CFO, Completes AWS Enterprise Data Lake
Pet Madness strengthens executive leadership & completes AWS-funded data lake to scale AI-powered smart collars, charging leash technology, ecosystem expansion.
Jeff Karan brings over three decades of global investment banking and corporate advisory experience, having begun his career at Morgan Stanley and later serving in leadership roles at Goldman Sachs. He currently serves as Managing Partner of WaveEdge Capital, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer specializing in healthcare, technology, and emerging growth companies.
“We are honored to welcome Jeff to our leadership team,” said Alexa Elliot, CEO of Pet Madness Inc. “His Wall Street background and capital markets expertise come at a pivotal time as we scale both our smart hardware division and our enterprise AI software systems.”
Enterprise Infrastructure: AWS Data Lake Completion
In parallel with executive expansion, Pet Madness has completed development of its centralized AI data lake — a foundational system designed to power its expanding ecosystem of connected devices, voice integrations, and pet health analytics.
The data lake was funded by AWS and developed with engineering assistance from Caylent, an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner. This infrastructure enables Pet Madness to securely ingest, normalize, and analyze structured and unstructured data across multiple platforms, including smart collars, AI health scans, voice systems, and partner integrations.
This advancement positions the company to:
Support scalable AI model training and predictive analytics
Enable real-time health monitoring and behavioral insights
Power enterprise integrations with veterinary systems, pharmacies, and commerce platforms
Maintain secure, compliant, and future-proof cloud architecture
The AWS-backed infrastructure significantly strengthens Pet Madness’ ability to deploy enterprise-level AI capabilities across its ecosystem while maintaining disciplined cost controls and scalability.
Smart Hardware Meets AI Ecosystem
Pet Madness is entering the smart collar and leash market with innovative designs connected to its expanding ecosystem platform.
Product Highlights Include:
Matrix Smart Collar — A modular AI-enabled collar designed for advanced GPS tracking, health monitoring, and lifestyle adaptability. Owners can add or remove click-in modules ranging from adventure and water features to advanced health capabilities, allowing full customization based on individual pet needs.
World’s First Charging Smart Leash — Designed to continuously charge compatible smart collars, training collars, and bark collars while walking. This eliminates one of the top reasons owners stop using GPS or life-saving devices: charging fatigue. By enabling seamless charging during daily walks, Pet Madness aims to improve reliability and consistent device usage.
Personalized Style & Interchangeable Bands — Inspired by smartwatch customization, the Matrix collar includes interchangeable bands and design modules, including Swarovski crystal options and seasonal or sport-inspired themes, combining fashion with functionality.
These innovations were inspired by the company’s mission to improve pet safety and health reliability, reducing frustration while increasing convenience for pet owners.
Strategic Leadership for Accelerated Growth
With Jeff Karan’s financial leadership and the AWS data infrastructure now operational, Pet Madness is positioned for disciplined expansion into hardware production, AI deployment, and strategic partnerships.
Mr. Karan will focus on:
Capital strategy and fundraising initiatives
Financial governance and reporting systems
Strategic partnership evaluation
Scaling operations in preparation for major market entry
A Legacy Rooted in Community
Founded on 37 years of hands-on retail pet industry experience, Pet Madness remains deeply committed to supporting independent neighborhood pet stores and strategic partners. The company’s growth strategy emphasizes collaboration and ecosystem participation rather than disruption.
“Our foundation was built as a proud mom-and-pop pet retailer,” said Elliot. “As we enter this new era of AI and connected hardware, we never forget the local stores and partners who shaped our journey.”
About Pet Madness Inc.
Pet Madness Inc. is a pet technology company developing AI-powered smart hardware and enterprise software systems designed to enhance pet health, safety, and owner convenience. By combining advanced cloud infrastructure, modular device design, and community partnerships, the company is building the next generation of products.
