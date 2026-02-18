Pet Madness Inc. Announces Strategic Appointment of Jeff Karan as Fractional CFO, Completes AWS Enterprise Data Lake

Pet Madness Matrix Modular Smart Collar featuring interchangeable band and advanced AI-ready hardware design.

Pet Madness strengthens executive leadership & completes AWS-funded data lake to scale AI-powered smart collars, charging leash technology, ecosystem expansion.

This milestone strengthens our ability to deliver smarter, more reliable technology that keeps pets safe while simplifying life for pet owners and our retail partners.” — Alexa Elliot

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pet Madness Inc ., a technology-driven pet innovation company built on 37 years of proud family-owned retail experience, today announced the appointment of Jeff Karan as Fractional Chief Financial Officer. The company also confirmed the successful completion of its enterprise-grade data lake infrastructure, funded by Amazon Web Services (AWS) with engineering support from Caylent, marking a major milestone in its AI ecosystem expansion.Jeff Karan brings over three decades of global investment banking and corporate advisory experience, having begun his career at Morgan Stanley and later serving in leadership roles at Goldman Sachs. He currently serves as Managing Partner of WaveEdge Capital , a FINRA-registered broker-dealer specializing in healthcare, technology, and emerging growth companies.“We are honored to welcome Jeff to our leadership team,” said Alexa Elliot, CEO of Pet Madness Inc. “His Wall Street background and capital markets expertise come at a pivotal time as we scale both our smart hardware division and our enterprise AI software systems.”Enterprise Infrastructure: AWS Data Lake CompletionIn parallel with executive expansion, Pet Madness has completed development of its centralized AI data lake — a foundational system designed to power its expanding ecosystem of connected devices, voice integrations, and pet health analytics.The data lake was funded by AWS and developed with engineering assistance from Caylent, an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner. This infrastructure enables Pet Madness to securely ingest, normalize, and analyze structured and unstructured data across multiple platforms, including smart collars, AI health scans, voice systems, and partner integrations.This advancement positions the company to:Support scalable AI model training and predictive analyticsEnable real-time health monitoring and behavioral insightsPower enterprise integrations with veterinary systems, pharmacies, and commerce platformsMaintain secure, compliant, and future-proof cloud architectureThe AWS-backed infrastructure significantly strengthens Pet Madness’ ability to deploy enterprise-level AI capabilities across its ecosystem while maintaining disciplined cost controls and scalability.Smart Hardware Meets AI EcosystemPet Madness is entering the smart collar and leash market with innovative designs connected to its expanding ecosystem platform.Product Highlights Include:Matrix Smart Collar — A modular AI-enabled collar designed for advanced GPS tracking, health monitoring, and lifestyle adaptability. Owners can add or remove click-in modules ranging from adventure and water features to advanced health capabilities, allowing full customization based on individual pet needs.World’s First Charging Smart Leash — Designed to continuously charge compatible smart collars, training collars, and bark collars while walking. This eliminates one of the top reasons owners stop using GPS or life-saving devices: charging fatigue. By enabling seamless charging during daily walks, Pet Madness aims to improve reliability and consistent device usage.Personalized Style & Interchangeable Bands — Inspired by smartwatch customization, the Matrix collar includes interchangeable bands and design modules, including Swarovski crystal options and seasonal or sport-inspired themes, combining fashion with functionality.These innovations were inspired by the company’s mission to improve pet safety and health reliability, reducing frustration while increasing convenience for pet owners.Strategic Leadership for Accelerated GrowthWith Jeff Karan’s financial leadership and the AWS data infrastructure now operational, Pet Madness is positioned for disciplined expansion into hardware production, AI deployment, and strategic partnerships.Mr. Karan will focus on:Capital strategy and fundraising initiativesFinancial governance and reporting systemsStrategic partnership evaluationScaling operations in preparation for major market entryA Legacy Rooted in CommunityFounded on 37 years of hands-on retail pet industry experience, Pet Madness remains deeply committed to supporting independent neighborhood pet stores and strategic partners. The company’s growth strategy emphasizes collaboration and ecosystem participation rather than disruption.“Our foundation was built as a proud mom-and-pop pet retailer,” said Elliot. “As we enter this new era of AI and connected hardware, we never forget the local stores and partners who shaped our journey.”About Pet Madness Inc.Pet Madness Inc. is a pet technology company developing AI-powered smart hardware and enterprise software systems designed to enhance pet health, safety, and owner convenience. By combining advanced cloud infrastructure, modular device design, and community partnerships, the company is building the next generation of products.

Show Me The Money

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.