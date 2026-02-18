Attorney General Ken Paxton secured a victory in the fight for religious liberty by securing confirmation from state agencies that they will not engage in religious discrimination. The confirmation came after Attorney General Paxton sued the state agencies to ensure that Christian and other religious individuals and organizations are permitted to fully participate in their programs.

In November 2025, Attorney General Paxton filed a lawsuit against the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (“TDHCA”) to stop it from enforcing unconstitutional rules that restrict religious organizations from receiving federal and state funding for programs that serve homeless and low-income Texans. Similarly, in November 2025, Attorney General Paxton sued the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (“THECB”) to end three university work-study programs in Texas that unconstitutionally discriminate against religious students, including Christians, and sectarian employers.

In response, both agencies affirmed that they will not enforce rules that discriminate on the basis of religion, listed Christian organizations that benefit from their programs, and confirmed that religious organizations are eligible to participate in their respective programs consistent with the First Amendment and Texas law. Additionally, the THECB has initiated administrative rulemaking to clarify that its policies will not infringe on religious liberty.

“Constitutionally protected religious liberty must be upheld in Texas and across the country. State agencies cannot sideline faith-based organizations or discriminate against religious Texans,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I applaud these state agencies for taking proactive steps to eliminate any potential discrimination against religious individuals and groups. My office will continue to protect the First Amendment and our religious liberty in Texas.”

The Office of the Attorney General is committed to securing constitutionally protected religious liberty under Texas law. While these cases have reached resolution due to the confirmation of these state agencies that they will not engage in religious discrimination, the Attorney General encourages any Texan targeted with religious discrimination to reach out to his office. The OAG will not hesitate to bring any further legal action against any entity targeting Texans based on their religious views.