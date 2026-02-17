McNary Man Sentenced to Prison for Death of Significant Other

PHOENIX, Ariz. – A man convicted of killing his significant other with his vehicle near McNary, Arizona, was sentenced on Feb. 5, 2026, in federal court, announced U.S. Attorney Timothy Courchaine. Termane Billy Celaya, 20, of McNary, Arizona, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Sharad H. Desai to 97 months in the Bureau of Prisons. Celaya previously pleaded guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter.

