Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,839 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,654 in the last 365 days.

McNary Man Sentenced to Prison for Death of Significant Other

PHOENIX, Ariz. – A man convicted of killing his significant other with his vehicle near McNary, Arizona, was sentenced on Feb. 5, 2026, in federal court, announced U.S. Attorney Timothy Courchaine. Termane Billy Celaya, 20, of McNary, Arizona, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Sharad H. Desai to 97 months in the Bureau of Prisons. Celaya previously pleaded guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter.   

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

McNary Man Sentenced to Prison for Death of Significant Other

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.