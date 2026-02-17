Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,839 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,654 in the last 365 days.

Michigan Man Handed Prison Term for Attacking and Robbing an Elderly Man and Assaulting Another Victim in August 2025

Jerome Parker, 49, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced to a combined total of 60 months in prison on charges related to two separate assaults on August 18 and August 19, 2025, announced U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Michigan Man Handed Prison Term for Attacking and Robbing an Elderly Man and Assaulting Another Victim in August 2025

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.