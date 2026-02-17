Michigan Man Handed Prison Term for Attacking and Robbing an Elderly Man and Assaulting Another Victim in August 2025

Jerome Parker, 49, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced to a combined total of 60 months in prison on charges related to two separate assaults on August 18 and August 19, 2025, announced U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.

