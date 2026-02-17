Submit Release
Bank Insider Pleads Guilty to Facilitating Fraud Schemes from Inside Two Financial Institutions

Edward Low, a/k/a “a Mang Wah Low,” a/k/a “Eddie Low”, a former New York-based employee of TD Bank, N.A. and another financial institution, pleaded guilty today to accepting bribes to provide confidential customer information of TD Bank customers and to falsifying bank records to open a bank account at another financial institution, which helped co-conspirators commit more than $500,000 of fraud.

