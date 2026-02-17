Bakersfield Man Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Illegally Possessing Explosives and for Manufacturing Methamphetamine

Matthew Henry Jacober, 44, of Bakersfield, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston to 5 years in prison for being a felon in possession of explosives and manufacturing crystal methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Eric Grant announced.

