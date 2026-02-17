Venezuelan Man Illegally in the United States Charged With Assault On Federal Officer, Destruction of Government Property

DENVER – The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces that Jorge Torres-Perez, 29, of Venezuela, is facing one count of assault on a federal officer, one count of threatening to assault or kill a federal officer, and one count of destruction of government property.

