Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,837 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,714 in the last 365 days.

Turlock Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison Following Conviction for Receiving Child Pornography

Edward Paul Cragg, 46, of Turlock, California was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston, following his conviction for one count of receipt of images depicting the sexual abuse of minors, U.S. Attorney Eric Grant announced. A jury found Cragg guilty of this offense on Sept. 12, 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Turlock Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison Following Conviction for Receiving Child Pornography

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.