Planning Department Launches First Boston Planning Academy For Residents

Planning Department staff this month announced the launch of the Planning Academy to the BPDA Board. The Planning Academy will be an interactive learning experience for Boston residents to learn more about planning and development, and to receive the tools, knowledge, and confidence to meaningfully have a voice in shaping their communities. This spring, Planning staff will lead eight, weekly, in-person sessions on various topics related to planning and development in Boston. Sessions will address questions including: what are planning and zoning, how do our values shape planning, what kind of city are we creating and who is it for, and how do we build affordable housing. The Planning Academy was a recommendation from the Boston Design Vision, which was adopted by the Board in 2024. Residents can apply now to attend the first Planning Academy.

The Planning Department this month recommended to the BPDA Board approval of the tentative designation of the Boston Food Forest Coalition to redevelop a public parcel in Dorchester. Staff also recommended approval of two new development projects representing approximately 271,832 square feet (SF). All were approved. The newly approved development proposals will create 33 new income-restricted homes and 972 new dorm beds, and will support approximately 246 construction jobs. The projects advanced today will help make Boston a more resilient, affordable, and equitable city.

Real Estate

Boston Food Forest Coalition awarded tentative designation to redevelop 82 Mascot Street

The Board awarded tentative designation to the Boston Food Forest Coalition for the redevelopment of 82 Mascot Street in Dorchester into a food forest. The publicly owned parcel at 82 Mascot Street will be combined with four other publicly-owned parcels to create a network of community gardens in the neighborhood. Community members will use the space for gathering, growing, and sharing food, and for hosting events and educational workshops.

Development Projects

Fully income-restricted housing to be built at 190 Bowdoin Street in Dorchester

Housing: 33 income-restricted homes

Jobs: Approximately 33 construction jobs

Community: Community room, roof deck

Sustainability: NZC zoning compliant, all electric building, Passive House

What is currently a vacant, single-family home will be converted into 33 new, income-restricted homes in Dorchester. These will be a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. The majority of the units will be family-sized to support the long-term presence of families in the City of Boston. The building will also include indoor bike parking.

Institutional Master Plan (IMP) Proposed Projects and Project Approvals

Planning advances amendment to Wentworth Institute of Technology’s IMP including new, larger dorm building

Housing: 972 new dorm beds

Jobs: Approximately 213 construction jobs

Community: New pedestrian improvements and connections

Sustainability: LEED Gold, Net Zero Carbon compliant, Passive House, all-electric

Compared to the original IMP approval in 2024, this 2026 amendment will enable WIT to deliver 572 more beds than were originally envisioned for the Pike Residence Hall project, in a larger and reimagined dorm building, and much earlier than previously expected. The new 972 bed Pike Residence Hall will house its entire freshmen class. The construction of this new dorm will also allow other, existing dorms to be renovated or redeveloped. The construction of Pike Residence Hall brings WIT one step closer to their goal of adding 1,814 net new student housing beds to the University's permanent housing inventory over the next ten years, enabling them to provide housing for more than 75 percent of students on campus. This housing will help alleviate some of the burden on the existing housing stock in Fenway and Mission Hill by reducing the number of students living off campus. Staff will continue to work with WIT to monitor off-campus student housing impacts through the University Accountability Ordinance report.

The IMP amendment also includes improvements to the overall public realm including two new courtyards and improvements to the current pedestrian path known as the People’s Pike, improving pedestrian access to and through the WIT campus. The University will build a new connection to Ruggles Street as an extension of the People’s Pike, which will strengthen access to public transportation, with a new north-south path alongside the new Pike Residence Hall. In addition, WIT will add new bikeshare stations on campus, and contribute $133,650 to the Boston Transportation Department in support of the bikeshare system.

In addition to these projects, the Board approved:

The renewal and extension of the Tufts University Institutional Masterplan for five years.

An amendment to the development plan for One Brigham Circle to allow for clinical uses.

An update to a previously approved project at 154 Terrace Street to reduce the height of the building and the unit count, and change the units from condominiums to rental units.

The disbursement of $250,000 in mitigation funding from the 35-75 Morrissey Boulevard project for use in the Mayor’s Office of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion’s Commercial Acquisition Assistance Program, to benefit small businesses in Dorchester.

