Lucky Pikinini Builds Growing Steam Catalog of Story-Driven Action Games, Led by New 2026 Release

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent PC game developer Lucky Tlhalerwa, known publicly as Lucky Pikinini , is pleased to announce its expansion of a multi-year catalog of story-driven action titles released for worldwide audiences on Steam. Since beginning game development in 2017, the developer has published six games and remains focused on creating large-scale action experiences designed for players who value narrative progression, varied mechanics, and long-term updates.Recently, the developer’s latest release, IMS Intelligence Corp , launched worldwide on January 26, 2026. Positioned as a large-scale third-person and first-person storytelling action game for Microsoft Windows PC, the title reflects a long development arc intended to deliver a more expansive experience within the broader Super Incursion / IMS universe. The project also reinforces a franchise-building approach, with multiple installments designed to expand characters, lore, and gameplay systems over time.According to developers, the key theme across Lucky Pikinini’s work is a commitment to single-player storytelling at a time when much of the market leans heavily toward multiplayer-first design. Rather than narrowing the experience to one combat style, the developer emphasizes layered gameplay that allows players to approach fights in different ways. Certain titles combine multiple mechanics, such as ranged combat, melee options, explosive tools, crafting systems, and hand-to-hand techniques, so encounters can play out with meaningful variety based on player choice.Furthermore, the catalog also includes survival gameplay alongside story-driven content. With survival modes less commonly treated as core features in many recent action releases, Lucky Pikinini positions this format as an additional pillar of replayability, giving players alternative challenges beyond the main narrative arc.“Story-driven action games still matter, especially when players can experiment with different mechanics and strategies instead of being pushed into one repetitive loop,” says Lucky Pikinini. “My goal is to keep raising quality with each release, such as better graphics, stronger gameplay, fewer bugs, and storytelling that feels worth the time – all while continuing to support games with updates after launch.”In addition to game development, the creator is also a comic artist and has published six comic books, with several game concepts described as adaptations of original comic worlds into playable PC experiences. Looking ahead, the developer plans to continue expanding existing franchises while introducing new ones. One upcoming franchise concept, the Earth Lightning Force series, is described as a story-driven action saga centered on a super-powered soldier named Cadmiss McCurdy, with a first release targeted for a late 2026 or early 2027 window.Lucky Pikinini’s games have collectively sold more than 30,000 copies, and the catalog is expected to continue growing as new installments and franchises are introduced.For more information, or to download, please visit https://store.steampowered.com/app/4268120/Lucky_Pikinini__IMS_Intelligence_Corp/ About Lucky PikininiLucky Pikinini is an independent PC game developer and comic creator known for story-driven action titles released on Steam. Active since 2017, the developer has published six games and focuses on large-scale single-player experiences that combine multiple gameplay mechanics, survival elements, and ongoing post-launch updates to support long-term player experience.

