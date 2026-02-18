DHS, with Maryland's Cooperation, Arrests Criminal Illegal Alien Charged with Attempted Murder as Governor Bans Cooperation with ICE

By outlawing cooperation with ICE, Maryland’s sanctuary policies are siding with heinous criminal illegal aliens over public safety

WASHINGTON – On February 5, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested Filberto Gonzalez Gutierrez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, who was charged with attempted murder, assault, and reckless endangerment in Anne Arundale County, Maryland.

According to local reporting, Gutierrez sliced his wife’s neck open with a box cutter and accused her of cheating on him. ICE lodged a detainer with the Anne Arundale County Detention Center, which was honored, allowing a safe and controlled transfer of custody. This monster remains in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

However, safe arrests like these are now outlawed because Governor Wes Moore signed a law banning cooperation with ICE. This would force law enforcement to RELEASE criminals from their jails back into Maryland’s neighborhoods.

We need state and local cooperation to stop criminals from being RELEASED from jails into our neighborhoods. Together, we can make America safe again. 7 of the 10 safest cities work with ICE.

“Maryland is unfortunately following a dangerous path—already started by Governor Hochul in New York and Governor Spanberger in Virginia—of putting criminal illegal aliens over American citizens,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Filberto Gonzalez Gutierrez, a monster who sliced his wife’s neck open with a box cutter, will never walk American streets again because Anne Arundale County worked with ICE to keep this criminal off our streets. Now, Maryland sanctuary politicians are playing Russian roulette with American lives by outlawing cooperation with ICE and forcing law enforcement to RELEASE criminals from their jails into our communities and perpetrate more crimes and create more victims. Unfortunately, the only consequence will be the continued murder, rape, assault, robbery, and carnage of American lives.”

Below are just a few of the public safety threats arrested by ICE in Maryland that sanctuary politicians are choosing to protect:

Vladimir Herrera-Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted of homicide and larceny.

Manuel Portillo Cardoza, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted of assault and lewd or lascivious acts with minor.

Jose Rivera Medrano, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted of incest with minor, sex offense against child-fondling, and another sex offense.

Nilo Herrera Sanchez, a criminal illegal alien from Peru, convicted of strongarm rape, sex assault, sex offense, and rape with weapon.

Jeffry Alfaro Lemus, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, and member of MS-13, convicted of possession of weapon.

# # #