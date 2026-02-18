DHS Sets the Record Straight on New York Time’s FALSE Claims Regarding Medical Care at ICE Detention Facilities

For many illegal aliens, the medical care in ICE detention is the best care they have received in their entire lives

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today released the following statement correcting the record on inaccurate reporting from the New York Times claiming Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is providing inadequate medical care for illegal aliens in detention facilities.

“These allegations of illegal aliens being denied proper medical care in ICE custody are FALSE. It is both policy and longstanding practice for aliens to receive timely and appropriate medical care from the moment they enter ICE custody. This includes medical, dental, women’s health, mental health services, any needed follow up medical appointments, as well as 24-hour emergency care. This is better, more responsive healthcare than many aliens have ever received in their entire lives,” said Dr. Sean Conley, DHS Chief Medical Officer. “As detention capacity expands, ICE continues to recruit healthcare professionals and work with its contractors to maintain standards in staffing and the care provided.”

FALSE CLAIM: Last month, an 18-month-old at Dilley was taken to a regional children’s hospital after her parents had begged for weeks for someone at the facility to address her illness.

THE FACTS: Kheilin Domelis Valero Marcano, Stiven Jose Arrieta Prieto, and their daughter, illegal aliens from Venezuela, illegally entered the U.S. in August 2024 via the southern border and were RELEASED into the country under the Biden administration. On December 9, 2025, ICE took them into custody, and they were detained at the Dilley Facility that is retrofitted for families. During their time in detention, the child became ill with a respiratory illness. She immediately received proper medical care and was admitted to the Methodist Children’s Hospital in San Antonio, Texas for treatment. She remained in the hospital for eight days before being cleared for release by a pediatric doctor and returned to the Dilley facility. When back at the facility, she was in the medical unit and received proper treatment and prescribed medicines.

FALSE CLAIM: Medical staff initially refused to see a female detainee who was hemorrhaging profusely.

THE FACTS: On October 6, 2025, Anastasiia Ekimovskaia, an illegal alien from Russia, entered the United States at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry. Upon arrival and her initial intake exam at the Dilley Immigration Processing Center on October 7, 2025, Anastasiia Ekimovskaia reported no medical or mental health concerns. On November 1, 2025, she requested medical attention for pain in her side and shared a history of kidney stones. Nursing staff evaluated her and consulted with the facility’s medical provider, who started appropriate treatment and scheduled a follow-up appointment. On November 6, 2025, Ekimovskaia sought care for menstrual discomfort and heavy bleeding. The facility’s medical provider referred her to Frio Regional Hospital for further evaluation, where she was diagnosed with moderate heavy menstrual bleeding. She was then referred to an offsite OB/GYN. She had multiple follow-up appointments and received proper medical care.

FALSE CLAIM: Lorenzo Antonio Batrez Vargas died “without the medical attention he deserved.”

THE FACTS: Any allegation that Lorenzo Antonio Batrez Vargas, a criminal illegal alien whose criminal history includes multiple drug possession arrests, a DUI, and possession of drug paraphernalia, did not receive proper medical care is FALSE. While in custody at the Central Arizona Correctional Complex, Batrez tested positive for COVID-19 on August 14, 2025, and was immediately provided proper medical care and isolated from the general population. He was given a chest X ray and a tuberculosis workup. While in the medical unit, he became unresponsive. Doctors initiated life saving measures including CPR. Unfortunately, he passed away on August 31, 2025.

FALSE CLAIM: An 11-year-old with an earache pain was dismissed causing her to lose her hearing.

THE FACTS: During her medical intake exam, one of the parents claimed the child had a history of chronic ear infections. In November, the child reported ear pain and was prescribed antibiotics. On December 15, the child reported ear pain again. The medical providers tried to prescribe ear drops containing antibiotics and steroids. The mother declined all treatment. The provider spent over 40 minutes discussing treatment options. However, the parent continued to REFUSE medication for the child. On December 22, medicals providers saw the child. The child reported no pain or symptoms.

